  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC action with alliance to end plastic waste outlined in 2021 progress report

12/17/2021 | 08:29am EST
The 2021 annual progress report highlights how the organization's projects are beginning to deliver impact, after two years of foundation-laying work.

Since 2019, the Alliance has developed a portfolio of more than 35 projects, currently in various stages of implementation, across 80 cities. The third edition of the report 'Alliance in action' showcased a year of actions and outlined its strategy to deliver ambition of greater impact, inspired by the collective action of partners around the world.

SABIC is a founding member of the Alliance since its inception in 2018 and in his members message Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, reflected: "At SABIC, we believe plastic can be part of a sustainable future and we are taking action, working towards the collective aim of a circular plastics economy. We are collaborating with partners to find innovative solutions and new ways to design, produce, use, and recycle plastic and close the loop on plastic waste.

He added: "This year has also seen SABIC working with customers and partners to find new ways to recover and recycle ocean and ocean-bound plastic waste, which have found their way into our environment and waterways to create new valuable plastic materials. In doing so, we are not only helping to address the issue of end-of-life plastics, but these programmes also contribute to the social and economic growth in those local communities."

During the year, the Alliance grew its portfolio of projects by about 80% and now covers Europe and the Americas as well. It now also includes investments and partnerships to develop and test-bed technologies that will help improve waste sorting-through the HolyGrail 2.0 Digital Watermarks Initiative-or improve the value of difficult-to-recycle plastics.

"Despite the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we set in motion efforts to scale for impact and we are beginning to see early results," said Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance. "The Alliance remains fully committed to our ambition of diverting millions of tons of plastic waste from the environment."

He added: Our confidence is grounded on a clear strategy guiding our work-to develop, deploy and de-risk solutions at the seed stage and to close gaps in the plastics circular economy. This year, we have begun demonstrating that with our investment of time, financial and technical resources, the approach works."

Looking ahead, the Alliance will focus on scaling solutions to close 6 gaps that stand in the way of achieving plastics circularity, including:

  1. Improving the quality of recycled materials,
  2. Securing enough plastic recycling,
  3. Ensuring that recycled content is affordable when compared with virgin plastic materials,
  4. Designing plastic products and supply chains that fit the principles of a circular economy,
  5. Providing reliable data at all points of the global plastics value chain, and
  6. Aligning various points of view about plastic waste management to make progress in plastic circularity.

The progress report describes the Alliance's work across its four strategic pillars-infrastructure, innovation, education & engagement, and cleanup, across different regions. The "Our strategy in action" section describes how the Alliance supports local partners and de-risks projects in communities across the world.

For more information and access to personal SABIC Alliance in Action: Progress Report 2021 or visit endplasticwaste.org

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 13:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 165 B 44 098 M 44 098 M
Net income 2021 23 725 M 6 322 M 6 322 M
Net cash 2021 3 981 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 350 B 93 383 M 93 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 116,80 SAR
Average target price 117,92 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.19%93 383
AIR LIQUIDE15.25%82 670
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.22%51 271
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.50.89%32 536
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-2.78%29 654
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.45%28 843