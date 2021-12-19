Saudi Basic Industries : (SABIC) announces Board recommendation to distribute cash dividends to Shareholders for the second half of 2021

The company calls upon its Shareholders to quickly update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked to their investment portfolios to ensure that their dividend are deposited in their accounts with the banks on the distribution day and that all the certificates they hold should be deposited in their portfolios through submission to the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa): Riyadh (King Fahd Road - Towers Cooperative - Eastern Tower - Ground Floor) or contact via 920001919.

The company would like to draw the attention of non-resident investors, the dividend paid by the Company is subject to a withholding tax of 5% upon transfer to non-resident investors or credited to their bank accounts according to the provisions of Article (68) of the Income Tax Law and Article (63) of its Implementing Regulations.

Accordingly, the company emphasize to non-resident investors who have tax exemptions on dividends issued by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, to communicate with the company within 5 five calendar days from the eligibility date and to provide the company with documents supporting tax exemption.

For more inquiries, please contact Investor Relations Department at: 1- Telephone No.: 011-2258000, Extension- 1 2- Mobile No.: +966530013051 3- Email: IR@sabic.com