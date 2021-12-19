Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC) announces the opening of the Board of Directors nomination for the next term

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is pleased to announce to the Shareholders that it opens the nomination for Board Membership. The nomination is open to select nine members, including at least three independent members as defined by the Corporate Governance Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority.

The nomination for the Board Membership for the next term, will be in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Regulations issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the Corporate Governance Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority, in addition to the Board Membership Policy approved by the Ordinary General Assembly. Candidates will be nominated at the next General Assembly Meeting, which will be announced later.