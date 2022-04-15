Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC completes acquisition of Clariant's stake in scientific design, giving SABIC full ownership of the catalyst leader

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, has completed the purchase of Clariant's 50% stake in specialties company Scientific Design. This transaction gives SABIC full ownership of Scientific Design, which is a leading licensor of high-performance process technologies and catalysts producer.

The acquisition will deepen SABIC's growth in the Specialties market. Last year, SABIC repositioned its Specialties division as a stand-alone strategic business unit to unlock organic and inorganic growth opportunities that are independent of feedstock dynamics.

The acquisition will help SABIC meet increasing catalyst demands, increase security of supply and the level of innovation with the sector.