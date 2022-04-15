Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  04-13
129.00 SAR   -0.15%
09:11aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC completes acquisition of Clariant's stake in scientific design, giving SABIC full ownership of the catalyst leader
PU
04/14SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Introduces Market Solution for Concrete Cement Quality Enhancement
PU
04/14Saudi Basic Industries Corporation acquired 50% stake in Scientific Design Company, Inc. from Clariant AG for $130 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC completes acquisition of Clariant's stake in scientific design, giving SABIC full ownership of the catalyst leader

04/15/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, has completed the purchase of Clariant's 50% stake in specialties company Scientific Design. This transaction gives SABIC full ownership of Scientific Design, which is a leading licensor of high-performance process technologies and catalysts producer.

The acquisition will deepen SABIC's growth in the Specialties market. Last year, SABIC repositioned its Specialties division as a stand-alone strategic business unit to unlock organic and inorganic growth opportunities that are independent of feedstock dynamics.

The acquisition will help SABIC meet increasing catalyst demands, increase security of supply and the level of innovation with the sector.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 13:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
09:11aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC completes acquisition of Clariant's stake in scientific des..
PU
04/14SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Introduces Market Solution for Concrete Cement Quality Enha..
PU
04/14Saudi Basic Industries Corporation acquired 50% stake in Scientific Design Company, Inc..
CI
04/11SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Annual General Meeting Approves SR 12 Billion Dividends
PU
04/11Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Approves Board and Committee Appointments
CI
04/11Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Approves Cash Dividends for the Second Half of 2021,..
CI
04/11SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Mattel Becomes First Toy Company to Incorporate SABIC's Certified..
PU
03/27SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Sees Critical Role for Innovation, Digitalization, Collabor..
PU
03/23SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Honored with Best ESG Award at Saudi Capital Market Forum 2..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 187 B 49 736 M 49 736 M
Net income 2022 23 418 M 6 244 M 6 244 M
Net cash 2022 15 849 M 4 226 M 4 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 387 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 129,00 SAR
Average target price 124,12 SAR
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.21%103 192
AIR LIQUIDE6.25%83 467
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.26%42 637
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.64%35 242
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-17.96%24 914
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-1.92%24 869