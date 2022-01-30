Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC's Affiliate Becomes First Mideast Company to Get Certification for Circular Methanol Production

National Methanol Company (Ibn Sina), a joint venture between SABIC, Celanese and Duke Energy, has become the first company in the Middle East to be certified for circular methanol production by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally leading certification body.

Ibn Sina plant, located in Jubail Industrial City on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia, can now deliver commercial quantities of certified circular methanol made from captured CO2 from our UNITED plant, one of SABIC's affiliates, which is one of the world's largest CO2 capture and purification plants of its kind. This will provide customers with a new sustainable solution to serve their markets.

"We are proud to have received this certificate that supports SABIC's circular carbon economy strategies and helps our customers meet their sustainability targets. This achievement is a step forward where SABIC will continue seeking other opportunities to utilize CO2 to meet our goals of carbon neutrality," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Executive Vice President, Petrochemicals at SABIC.

The certification of methanol as a circular product is a remarkable achievement contributing to SABIC's carbon neutrality. During the Saudi Green Initiative Forum last October, SABIC unveiled its global strategy toward carbon neutrality. The company is committed to continually pursue efforts and explore solutions to meet carbon neutrality by 2050.

The production of circular methanol reflects SABIC's efforts toward carbon emission reduction through low carbon technology, operational efficiency, CO2 utilization, and innovative circular solutions.

Circular methanol, which is environmentally friendly, can be used for producing various sustainable and circular products related to chemicals, medical applications and automotive industries.