  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC's Affiliate Becomes First Mideast Company to Get Certification for Circular Methanol Production

01/30/2022 | 01:11pm EST
National Methanol Company (Ibn Sina), a joint venture between SABIC, Celanese and Duke Energy, has become the first company in the Middle East to be certified for circular methanol production by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally leading certification body.

Ibn Sina plant, located in Jubail Industrial City on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia, can now deliver commercial quantities of certified circular methanol made from captured CO2 from our UNITED plant, one of SABIC's affiliates, which is one of the world's largest CO2 capture and purification plants of its kind. This will provide customers with a new sustainable solution to serve their markets.

"We are proud to have received this certificate that supports SABIC's circular carbon economy strategies and helps our customers meet their sustainability targets. This achievement is a step forward where SABIC will continue seeking other opportunities to utilize CO2 to meet our goals of carbon neutrality," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Executive Vice President, Petrochemicals at SABIC.

The certification of methanol as a circular product is a remarkable achievement contributing to SABIC's carbon neutrality. During the Saudi Green Initiative Forum last October, SABIC unveiled its global strategy toward carbon neutrality. The company is committed to continually pursue efforts and explore solutions to meet carbon neutrality by 2050.

The production of circular methanol reflects SABIC's efforts toward carbon emission reduction through low carbon technology, operational efficiency, CO2 utilization, and innovative circular solutions.

Circular methanol, which is environmentally friendly, can be used for producing various sustainable and circular products related to chemicals, medical applications and automotive industries.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 18:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 44 560 M 44 560 M
Net income 2021 24 086 M 6 420 M 6 420 M
Net cash 2021 3 515 M 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 370 B 98 667 M 98 673 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 124,80 SAR
Average target price 121,03 SAR
Spread / Average Target -3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.59%98 667
AIR LIQUIDE-1.38%80 007
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.54%44 596
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.17%31 749
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-0.94%28 637
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-6.23%28 631