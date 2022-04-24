Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC's Innovative Solutions Win 5 Awards at Edison Awards 2022

SABIC, a global diversified chemicals company, has won the prestigious Edison Awards 2022 for its innovative technologies aligned closely with Saudi Vision 2030. This is the second year in a row SABIC's solutions have been recognized by Edison Awards, which honor the world's most innovative new products, services and business leaders.

Selected from thousands of nominees, five innovative technologies created by SABIC won two silver and three bronze awards in four categories. These awards reflect SABIC's commitment to helping achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 for a vibrant society and thriving economy where technology and innovation are the key enablers.

"We are proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year by Edison Awards. At SABIC, innovation is our driving force with the ambition to make technology and innovation among the main contributors to our business growth and provide sustainable solutions to the challenges of today to build a better tomorrow," said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO.

The award in four different categories reflects SABIC's diverse range of innovative solutions.

In the Thermodynamics category, SABIC won a silver award for its fire-resistant Thermoplastic EV Battery Cover, which delivers enhanced fire protection for a pHEV battery pack cover. This is a global automotive first, addressing a key industry challenge.

In the same category, the company won a bronze award for its LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ Compounds for ADAS Radar Cover to help meet the need for high-performance materials that can optimize the capabilities of today's higher-frequency (>75 GHz), millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). SABIC launched LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ WFC06I and WFC06IXP compounds for the front and back covers (respectively) of these next-generation radar units.

In the Plastic Upcycling category, SABIC won a silver award for its Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse. As part of a new effort to advance the use of recycled ocean plastic, SABIC and Microsoft Corporation collaborated to create Microsoft's first consumer electronic product - The Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse - with an exterior shell containing 20% recycled ocean plastic (OP).

In the Bio-Sourced Materials, the company won bronze for its LNP™ ELCRES™ EXL7414 & LNP™ ELCRIN™ EXL7414B, which feature superior flame retardance that can help meet enhanced product safety requirements for ultra-thin-wall components by meeting the new rigorous IEC 62368-1 safety standard for consumer electronics. The latter is based on renewable sources and further helps customers reduce carbon footprint.

In the Environmental Impact category, SABIC won a bronze award for its LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ DC0041PE-7M1D145W, which is a bio-based, flame retardant, carbon fiber-reinforced compound used in the injection molding of housings for equipment and devices that require structural performance, flame resistance and maximum sustainability such as in the consumer electronics industry where devices are trending smaller and lighter.

The Edison Awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped change the world. The Edison Awards are run by Edison Universe and have been held since 1987.