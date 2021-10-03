Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC to Market Saudi ARAMCO's Share of Petrochemical Products in Petro Rabigh

SABIC announced today that beginning October 1, 2021, it will begin marketing petrochemical products of Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh).

This aligns with the strategic positioning of SABIC as the chemicals arm of Saudi Aramco, and demonstrates the commitment of both companies to identify synergies that deliver added value for their respective shareholders.

The realignment of marketing responsibilities relates to a range of liquids and polymers, which include mono ethylene glycol (MEG), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA) and polyamide (PA) products.

By marketing Petro Rabigh products, SABIC will strengthen its combined product and services offering, and maintain its competitive preference in the global chemicals industry. As a result, SABIC's customers will benefit from an enhanced product range and availability, ordering and points of sale, and after-market services and solutions. With these latest changes, the company also expects to drive further supply chain efficiencies.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC Executive Vice President, Petrochemicals, said: "These latest transfers mark an important step forward on SABIC's journey to become the preferred world leader in chemicals. The transfers will advance our position as an innovative solutions provider in the global chemicals industry and support the long-term growth of our business."

This follows the previous announcement made by SABIC in April 2021, which confirmed the phased transfer of the marketing and sales of a number of Saudi Aramco petrochemical products to SABIC.