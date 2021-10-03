Log in
Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC to Market Saudi ARAMCO's Share of Petrochemical Products in Petro Rabigh

10/03/2021 | 07:48am EDT
SABIC announced today that beginning October 1, 2021, it will begin marketing petrochemical products of Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh).

This aligns with the strategic positioning of SABIC as the chemicals arm of Saudi Aramco, and demonstrates the commitment of both companies to identify synergies that deliver added value for their respective shareholders.

The realignment of marketing responsibilities relates to a range of liquids and polymers, which include mono ethylene glycol (MEG), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA) and polyamide (PA) products.

By marketing Petro Rabigh products, SABIC will strengthen its combined product and services offering, and maintain its competitive preference in the global chemicals industry. As a result, SABIC's customers will benefit from an enhanced product range and availability, ordering and points of sale, and after-market services and solutions. With these latest changes, the company also expects to drive further supply chain efficiencies.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC Executive Vice President, Petrochemicals, said: "These latest transfers mark an important step forward on SABIC's journey to become the preferred world leader in chemicals. The transfers will advance our position as an innovative solutions provider in the global chemicals industry and support the long-term growth of our business."

This follows the previous announcement made by SABIC in April 2021, which confirmed the phased transfer of the marketing and sales of a number of Saudi Aramco petrochemical products to SABIC.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 11:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 160 B 42 609 M 42 609 M
Net income 2021 21 108 M 5 628 M 5 628 M
Net cash 2021 3 207 M 855 M 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 382 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 127,40 SAR
Average target price 114,96 SAR
Spread / Average Target -9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION25.64%101 893
AIR LIQUIDE4.30%76 634
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.26%51 994
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.01%34 172
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.55%32 057
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.14%29 530