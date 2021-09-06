Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC to Showcase at CMPE 2021 its Specialized Materials for 5G Applications

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, will exhibit at CMPE 2021 in booth #8B61 its extensive portfolio of high-performance materials for 5G applications, including specialized LNP™ compounds and copolymers, ULTEM™ and NORYL™ resins, and oligomers. These advanced technologies can help customers solve 5G infrastructure, e-mobility and device challenges by helping to improve long-term reliability and radio frequency (RF) performance, reduce weight and create innovative new designs. SABIC will also highlight innovative material solutions that improve sustainability through the incorporation of bio-based, and mechanically recycled and chemically upcycled content. In addition, the company will feature the latest generation of its VISUALFX™ resins for enhancing the aesthetics and sustainability of 5G-enabled devices.

'Global success with 5G depends on meeting consumer demand for next-generation networking, from speed and reliability to sustainability,' said Martin Tam, Director, Fulfillment & Marketing, APAC, Specialties, SABIC. 'To meet these expectations, operators and device makers are implementing new technologies and expanding coverage and capacity. SABIC's world-renowned portfolio of materials enables us to evolve with the industry and collaborate on new applications that can deliver an exceptional experience, whether it involves a mobile phone, an IoT device or ADAS sensors.'

Specialized Materials for Optimizing 5G Devices, Infrastructure and e-Mobility

SABIC's LNP compounds and copolymers can help engineers vastly improve the design and performance of active antenna units (AAUs) and identify potential system cost savings. These materials can deliver excellent weather ability, light weight, very low dielectric constant/dissipation factor (Dk/Df) and moisture absorption, and compatibility with surface mount technology (SMT).

NORYL resins offer significant benefits for 5G components exposed to high frequencies, temperatures and humidity, including GPS antennas, microwave antenna reflectors, cooling fans and mmWave radar covers. These resins, based on polyphenylene ether (PPE), offer a very low specific gravity, non-brominated/non-chlorinated flame retardance, excellent hydrolytic and dimensional stability, and exceptional dielectric performance.

ULTEM resins for demanding applications offer a unique combination of high heat resistance, dimension stability, infrared (IR) transparency, stable Dk and low Df over a wide temperature range, and metallization capability. Potentially suitable 5G applications for ULTEM resins include fiber optical connectors and lenses, board-to-board and various RF connectors, and RF filter components. ULTEM resins can help customers achieve long-term product reliability, weight reduction and system cost effectiveness benefits.

NORYL oligomers help formulators achieve high speed, low loss products that enable multi-layer printed circuit board designs with ultra-low insertion loss.

SABIC's new VISUALFX resins, launched last week, deliver stylish colors and effects that are inherent in the material, avoiding the environmental impact, time and costs of secondary painting. Grouped into six themes, the VISUALFX materials capture the desired look and feel of today's hottest design trends, from retro to futuristic, and from edgy to gentle. These resins are ideal for differentiating mobile and IoT device housings. To increase sustainability, the collection includes a new polycarbonate (PC)/siloxane copolymer with 80 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. SABIC offers extensive services through the company's global COLORXPRESS™ centers, including precision color matching and expert guidance on custom colors.

In addition to the PC/siloxane copolymer with PCR content, SABIC will exhibit other sustainable materials that can contribute to net-zero carbon goals. One notable example is LNP ELCRIN iQ compounded resins, which contain up to 60 percent recycled content (by weight). The supply chain for LNP ELCRIN iQ resins has been audited for responsible sourcing including social, environmental, health and safety requirements.

'Being a leader in the 5G space means keeping pace with the global implementation of this technology - which varies widely across geographies,' said Jenny Wang, Director, Formulation and Application, APAC, Specialties, SABIC. 'We strive to anticipate our customers' needs by matching product development to the latest industry, regulatory and consumer requirements. SABIC understands the implications of megatrends like urbanization and circularity for our customers' products, and we are rapidly developing targeted materials to address them. Our proactive approach, combined with broad and deep resources, can help the 5G ecosystem meet multiple challenges and achieve its full potential.'

CMPE 2021 will take place September 9 to 11 at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.