Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC to present at PCIM ASIA 2021 validation of ELCRES™ HTV150 dielectric film in XEV capacitors operation up to 150°C

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, will exhibit (Booth #E19) and give two informative presentations at PCIM Asia 2021, taking place September 9 to 11 in Shenzhen, China. As part of its talks, SABIC will feature its new ELCRES™ HTV150 dielectric film, which was developed in response to the demand for high-voltage, high-temperature, professional-grade capacitor applications, such as traction inverters for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (xEV). This innovative solution addresses the critical performance gap experienced by incumbent films in the 135°C to 150°C operating temperature range and enables the possibility to fully deploy the power and range promise of silicon carbide (SiC) inverter technology. The company will also highlight its ongoing work throughout the value chain to introduce a film that supports successful capacitor manufacturing and performance.

Dr. Adel Bastawros, chief scientist, Technology & Innovation, will give a poster presentation (#PP016) titled, 'Ultra-thin Dielectric Film for High Heat and High Voltage DC Link Capacitors' as part of the Automotive Power Electronics session at the conference from 12:25 to 2:00 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, Sept. 10. Fumio Yu, senior business development manager, Incubation Growth, will give a talk titled, 'SABIC ELCRES HTV150 High Heat Dielectric Film for DC Link Power Capacitors' during the E-mobility forum of the Exhibitor Session from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. CST on Sept. 10.

'SABIC is actively helping to advance the state of the art in capacitors through close collaboration with customers,' said Greg Stoddard, director, Technology & Innovation, SABIC. 'This effort brings together our unique resin compounding, ultra-thin film expertise and our customers' capacitor manufacturing experience to create solutions with enhanced capabilities. Our high-heat ELCRES HTV150 film is one example of how we are supporting the development of more powerful and efficient capacitors that address stringent requirements across multiple industries, from e-mobility to energy.'

Higher Heat and Voltage Capabilities

SABIC's ELCRES HTV150 dielectric film is the first capacitor film in the industry that is engineered for stable performance at operating temperatures of -40°C to +150°C and frequencies up to 100 kHz, while offering stable capacitance, high insulation resistance, stable dielectric constant (Dk) and low dissipation factor (Df). It supports the design of high-voltage, high-temperature DC link power capacitors that can store large amounts of electrical energy for long periods without significant leakage of current or loss of charge. It is an excellent candidate for demanding applications such as power capacitors for EV traction inverters, DC-DC converters and onboard chargers. The film can also potentially be used for power capacitors in mass transportation, renewable energy, aerospace, and motor drives and controls.

Value Chain Collaboration

One of the customers that SABIC is working with is Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd., a leading film capacitor company. Capacitors made by Xiamen Faratronic using ELCRES HTV150 film will be displayed at the SABIC booth.

'A critical goal in Xiamen Faratronic's roadmap for new high-temperature DC link power capacitors is the ability to withstand disruptive hotspot temperatures up to 150°C,' said Guobin Chen, president, Xiamen Faratronic. 'SABIC's ELCRES HTV150 film is the only dielectric film to date that can meet our requirements of 150°C and high voltage. We are pleased to work with SABIC to validate the performance of this exceptional film product.'

'Making capacitors is a very elaborate, multi-step process from metallization to assembly,' said André van Zyl, senior manager, Technology & Innovation, SABIC. 'Because the process is currently optimized for biaxially oriented polypropylene films, we have turned to customers to understand the requirements to successfully replace incumbent materials with our high-temperature, high-voltage film. Collaborating with multiple customers and engineering consultants for validation has been invaluable for confirming the value of ELCRES HTV150 film as an advanced material solution that supports the next generation of high-performance xEV and other critical capacitor applications.'

SABIC will continue to develop thinner-gauge film to meet requirements for different voltages and higher energy density, demonstrating its continued commitment to deliver innovative material and film technologies to power electronics.