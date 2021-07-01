Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC board of director recommends distributting SR 5,250,000,000 cash dividend for the first half of 2021

The Board of Directors of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) recommended in its meeting on Monday, Dhul Qidah 12, 1442 H (June 22, 2021), the distribution of interim cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2021 amounting to SR 5,250,000,000 at SR 1.75 per share. Eligibility will be for the shareholders registered in the Securities Depository Center by the end of second trading day following the date of maturity; which will be Sunday Safar 12, 1443H (according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar), corresponding to September 19, 2021. The dividend distribution date will be on Sunday 26 Safar 1443H (according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar) corresponding to 03 October 2021.

SABIC issued a statement with the number of shares eligible for profit: 3,000,000,000 shares, while the distribution ratio to nominal value was 17.5%. The company called on its shareholders to quickly update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked to their investment portfolios to ensure that their profits are deposited with their banks on the distribution day. All the certificates they hold should be deposited in their portfolios through submission to the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), Riyadh (King Fahd Road, Towers Cooperative, Eastern Tower, Ground Floor, or contact +966-920001919.

The company would like to draw the attention of non-resident investors: The dividend paid by the company is subject to a withholding tax of 5% upon transfer to non-resident investors or credited to their bank accounts according to the provisions of Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its Implementing Regulations.

Accordingly, the company emphasize to non-resident investors who have tax exemptions on dividends issued by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, to communicate with the company within five calendar days from the eligibility date and to provide the company with documents supporting tax exemption, via:

1- Telephone: +966-11-2258000, Extension- 1

2- Mobile: +966530013051

3- Email: IR@sabic.com