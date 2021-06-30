Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC's new LNP™ ELCRES™ EXL resin delivers superior flame retardance for ultra-thin parts

06/30/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The implementation of the International Electrotechnical Commission's new IEC 62368-1 safety standard for consumer electronics is prompting many manufacturers to seek higher-performing flame-retardant (FR) materials. Realme, a leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has selected SABIC's new LNP™ ELCRES™ EXL7414 copolymer resin for the battery enclosure of its C25 phone to achieve UL 94 V0 FR compliance at 0.6mm, addressing the new IEC standard. Additionally, the superior flame retardance of the new LNP copolymer resin supports its potential use in ultra-thin-wall components to help save device weight and space in ever-thinner designs. SABIC's LNP ELCRES EXL7414 copolymer resin also delivers excellent flow for thin-wall molding; ductility to resist damage from drops; and good chemical resistance to withstand ultraviolet (UV)-cured painting. The new Realme smartphone launched in March 2021.

'To help customers like Realme stay ahead of global regulatory changes, SABIC will continue to develop the specialized materials they need to support compliance,' said Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP & NORYL, SABIC. 'In addition to our growing portfolio of breakthrough materials, SABIC offers our customers a wealth of technical services and expertise to help drive their application development needs in this fast-paced industry.'

Superior Flame Retardance at Ultra-thin Gauges

The international, harmonized IEC 62368-1 standard replaces the previous IEC 60065 Audio Video and IEC 60950 IT Equipment standards, strengthening safety requirements. For example, this new standard, which took effect in December 2020, requires hazardous energy sources such as lithium-ion batteries to be contained via built-in safeguards to help prevent the energy from transferring to device users.

The Realme C25 smartphone features a fast-charging, high powered 6000mAH lithium-ion battery. To contain this powerful battery, the company uses a flame-retardant, injection-molded cover made of SABIC's new LNP ELCRES EXL7414 copolymer resin. In alignment with the industry's continued focus on miniaturization, the C25 phone was designed to be thin (approximately 9.6mm) and light (approximately 209 grams).

To help reduce product weight and maximize space for internal components, Realme wanted an ultra-thin-wall battery cover that could still comply with the IEC standard. The company was the first consumer electronics brand to adopt SABIC's ELCRES EXL7414 resin. This new polycarbonate (PC)-based copolymer material replaces standard PC and provides superior FR capability defined as UL 94 V0 at 0.6mm. As part of its safety value, LNP ELCRES EXL7414 resin uses a non-chlorinated, non-brominated FR formulation.

In addition to supporting ultra-thin-wall designs, the excellent flowability of SABIC's new LNP ELCRES EXL7414 copolymer resin offers opportunities for shorter cycle times and higher throughput vs. standard PC. This material also provides excellent low-temperature ductility (-40℃) for resilience when dropped, and good chemical resistance to secondary painting. It is available worldwide in a wide range of opaque colors.

'SABIC's outstanding research and development team works closely with customers to quickly find creative solutions to their requirements, from higher performance to compliance with new regulations,' said Jenny Wang, Director, Formulation & Application, APAC, SABIC. 'We apply our deep industry knowledge to keep pace with the latest trends, such as the drive toward thinner, smaller and more-powerful consumer devices. Our collaboration with Realme perfectly illustrates the effectiveness of matching materials innovation to customer needs.'

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
12:20aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC's new LNP™ ELCRES™ EXL resin deliver..
PU
06/23SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC-BASF Forum highlights joint efforts to transitio..
PU
06/22SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC Wins 2021 Responsible Care® Chairman's Award As ..
PU
06/16SABIC CEO DURING GPCA LEADERS' FORUM : ‘Now Is The Time To Shape A New Fut..
PU
06/16SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : Fraunhofer, SABIC, and Procter & Gamble join forces in..
PU
06/08SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC and Local Motors conduct feasibility study of re..
PU
06/04Brazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power
RE
06/02SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC certified renewable polymers used in new more su..
PU
05/31SRJ Technologies Group Secures Order for Coupling Product in Offshore New Zea..
MT
05/12SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : Sabic debuts high-purity sd1100p dianhydride for flexi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 155 B 41 264 M 41 264 M
Net income 2021 17 992 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
Net Debt 2021 4 279 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 365 B 97 430 M 97 432 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 121,80 SAR
Average target price 112,02 SAR
Spread / Average Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.12%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE11.12%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.38%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.55%34 077
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-6.01%28 218
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-6.28%27 103