Introduction The Board of Directors of Saudi Cement Company would like to invite its shareholders to attend the Ordinary 63rd General Assembly meeting (the first meeting), which is scheduled to be held at 6:30 PM in the evening on Wednesday 19/ 04/1443 corresponding to 24/11/2021, via Tadawulaty Platform (http://tadawulaty.com.sa), from Saudi Cement Company Headquarter, Dammam City ,in order to protect the health of all participants within the framework of the preventive and precautionary efforts and measures put by the relevant health authorities to address the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) and as an extension of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread.

City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting Online via Tadawulaty Platform from Saudi Cement Company Headquarter, Dammam City.

URL for the Meeting Location www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-24 Corresponding to 1443-04-19

Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30

Attendance Eligibility Shareholders Registered in the Issuer's Shareholders Registry in the Depository Centre At the End of the Trading Session Preceding the General Assembly's Meeting as per Laws and Regulations

Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The General Assembly meeting shall be valid if attended by shareholders representing at least one-fourth of the Company's capital. In the absence of a quorum required for holding the meeting, a second meeting will be held one hour after the end of the period specified for the first meeting. The second meeting shall be valid regardless of the number of shares represented.

General Assembly Meeting Agenda 1. Voting on electing the Board Members from the candidates for the next session of the board commencing on 01/01/2022 for three years term ending on 31/12/2024. (CV's attached) 2. Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee, defining its duties, its charter and the remunerations of its members for the new three -year term starting from 01/01/2022 till ending of the Board Session on 31/12/2024, the nominees are: a. Mr. Hamad Abdullah AlOlayan - Board Member (non-executive) b. Mr. - Mansour Mohammed Balghonaim - Board Member (independent) c. Dr. Ahamad Abdulallah AlMeghames. (member from outside the Council) (CV's are attached) 3. To vote on the Board of Directors 'recommendation to appoint Mr. Mansour Mohammed Balghonaim as (independent) member of the Board of Directors to complete the Board's term from the date of his appointment on 30/06/2021 until the end of the current term on 31/12/2021 to succeed the resigning member Dr. Mohammad Sulaiman Balghonaim (non-executive) (CV attached).

Proxy Form [Link]

E-Vote The company assures to all of its shareholders that registration and voting are limited to the assembly's items through (electronic voting), which will be available to shareholders registered on the Tadawulaty Platform from 10:00 am in the morning on Saturday 15 Shaaban 1443 (20 November, 2021) until the end of convening time of the assembly, noting that registration and voting in Tadawulaty, is available free of charge to all shareholders using the following link (http://tadawulaty.com.sa)

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes