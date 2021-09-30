Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Chemical Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2230   SA0007879402

SAUDI CHEMICAL HOLDING COMPANY

(2230)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Chemical Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi Chemical Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 785.26 811.35 -3.215 899.91 -12.74
Gross Profit (Loss) 97.44 104.92 -7.129 131.34 -25.81
Operational Profit (Loss) 27.65 38.55 -28.274 47.28 -41.518
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 7.75 18.85 -58.885 27.26 -71.57
Total Comprehensive Income 7.75 18.85 -58.885 27.26 -71.57
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 2,654.63 2,469.65 7.49
Gross Profit (Loss) 360.83 362.61 -0.49
Operational Profit (Loss) 135.61 151.03 -10.209
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 75.85 96.99 -21.796
Total Comprehensive Income 75.85 96.99 -21.796
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 1,664.05 1,650.96 0.792
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.9 1.15
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The decrease in net income is mainly due to the decrease in sales, along with the increase in general and admin expenses, credit loss provision, and zakat and tax provision, despite the increase in other revenues.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The decrease in net income is mainly due to the decrease in sales, along with the increase in general and admin expenses, zakat and tax provision, despite the decrease in credit loss provision, finance cost, along with the increase in other revenues.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The decrease in net income is mainly due to the increase in cost of revenues, general and admin expenses, credit loss provision, zakat and tax provision, despite the increase in sales and other revenues.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures for the previous period have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Chemical Company SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI CHEMICAL HOLDING COMPANY
01:12aSaudi Chemical Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 202..
PU
09/30Saudi Chemical Company Holding Announces Latest Updates on the MOU with Hellmann Worldw..
CI
08/17Saudi Chemical Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
06/15Saudi Chemical Co. Announces an Update on Saudi Chemical Co. Announces Signing A Memora..
CI
05/27Saudi Chemical Holding Company Approves Cash Dividends for the Fiscal Year 2020
CI
05/05Saudi Chemical Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/08Saudi Chemical Holding Company Board of Directors Recommend the Distribution of Cash Di..
CI
03/29Saudi Chemical Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/01Clariant chairman to go in compromise deal with SABIC
RE
02/01Clariant chairman to go in compromise deal with SABIC
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 306 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2020 74,0 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 579 M 421 M 421 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 3 103 M 827 M 827 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAUDI CHEMICAL HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Chemical Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI CHEMICAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thamer bin Mohammed Al-Muhaid Chief Executive Officer
Sameh Fathy Ahmed Hassan Chief Financial Officer
Fahad Saleh Al Jarbou Independent Chairman
Obaid bin Abdullah Al-Rashid Independent Vice Chairman
Fawaz bin Mohammad Al-Fawaz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI CHEMICAL HOLDING COMPANY5.29%842
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.23.45%40 961
MCKESSON CORPORATION28.93%31 836
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-52.07%29 211
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-8.72%13 873
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.60%7 737