Saudi Chemical Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
2,654.63
2,469.65
7.49
Gross Profit (Loss)
360.83
362.61
-0.49
Operational Profit (Loss)
135.61
151.03
-10.209
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
75.85
96.99
-21.796
Total Comprehensive Income
75.85
96.99
-21.796
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
1,664.05
1,650.96
0.792
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.9
1.15
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The decrease in net income is mainly due to the decrease in sales, along with the increase in general and admin expenses, credit loss provision, and zakat and tax provision, despite the increase in other revenues.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The decrease in net income is mainly due to the decrease in sales, along with the increase in general and admin expenses, zakat and tax provision, despite the decrease in credit loss provision, finance cost, along with the increase in other revenues.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The decrease in net income is mainly due to the increase in cost of revenues, general and admin expenses, credit loss provision, zakat and tax provision, despite the increase in sales and other revenues.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain comparative figures for the previous period have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Saudi Chemical Company SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:04 UTC.