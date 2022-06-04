Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Company for Hardware
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4008   SA13Q051UK14

SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE

(4008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  06-01
44.50 SAR   -2.52%
02:09pTwo Saudi delegations to visit U.S. as ties improve
RE
05/23Saudi Company for Hardware Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/17Clariant sees no reason relationship with SABIC will change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Saudi delegations to visit U.S. as ties improve

06/04/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
RIYADH (Reuters) - Two Saudi government delegations plan to visit the United States this month, officials said on Saturday, as Riyadh and Washington step up efforts to fix strained ties and lay the ground for an eventual visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The first delegation is expected to visit Washington on June 15 and will be led by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi. The second, led by Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih, is planned by the end of the month, two officials said.

The officials declined to be named as the plans had not been made public.

The delegations are expected to include dozens of government officials and Saudi company executives who will discuss agreements and deals in several sectors including transportation, logistics and renewable energy, they said.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden publicly acknowledged on Friday that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon, a trip that multiple sources say is expected and could include talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The visit would help mend relations with Saudi Arabia, which have come under strain because of rising energy prices, the Yemen war and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Biden's announcement followed a decision on Thursday from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output, and an agreement between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis to extend a truce in Yemen. Biden and the White House praised Saudi Arabia for both decisions.

The U.S. stance is also changing as it worries about Gulf states' deepening ties with China and Russia.

"Regardless if Biden's visit takes place or not, both sides are working to restore ties on an institutional level and in different sectors," said one of the officials.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.62% 121.24 Delayed Quote.51.57%
SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE -2.52% 44.5 End-of-day quote.-8.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.20% 61.235 Delayed Quote.-16.26%
WTI 2.51% 120.337 Delayed Quote.55.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 552 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2022 87,3 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 1 602 M 427 M 427 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 392
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE
Duration : Period :
Saudi Company for Hardware Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 44,50 SAR
Average target price 52,80 SAR
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haytham Mohammad Al-Hamidi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amer Omar Omar Chief Financial Officer
Abdulrahman Amin Hasan Jawa Independent Chairman
Khalid Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al-Hamidi Non-Executive Director & Head-Administration
Sameer Omar Baeisa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE-8.81%427
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-26.49%313 547
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-24.12%124 918
KINGFISHER PLC-23.17%6 508
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%5 545
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-9.97%4 648