The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in net profit in the current quarter compared to the same prior year quarter is mainly attributable to implementing the regulatory and financial reforms approved for the electricity sector in November 2020, as per which : 1) the government fee was cancelled as of January 1, 2021, this as opposed to the same prior year quarter included a government fee costs of SAR 4.96 billion 2) adopting a Regulatory Asset Based (RAB) Model to regulate the company's revenue, effective from the fiscal year 2021, and accordingly the balancing account estimated amount is being recognized by the company on a quarterly basis, this has mainly driven a higher other operating revenue in the current quarter and 3) lower finance costs on income statement due to lower overall debt levels following the conversion of the government loans as part of the Mudaraba Instrument signed in November 2020, this has been partly offset by lower other income due to decrease in government grants amortization and higher accounts receivable provisions reflecting higher revenue base retained by the company after the government fee cancellation. These are in addition to growth in electricity sales, electricity connection revenue and transmission system revenue, which were partly offset by increase in the costs of purchased power, operations and maintenance and depreciation as well as a one-off expense due to fuel dues settlement in the current quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The increase in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter of the current year is mainly due to sales seasonality.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Achieving a net profit in the current period compared to a net loss in the same prior period is mainly attributable to implementing the regulatory and financial reforms approved for the electricity sector in November 2020, as per which : 1) the government fee was cancelled as of January 1, 2021, this as opposed to the same prior year period included a government fee costs of SAR 11.86 billion 2) adopting a Regulatory Asset Based (RAB) Model to regulate the company's revenue, effective from the fiscal year 2021, and accordingly the balancing account estimated amount is being recognized by the company on a quarterly basis, this has mainly driven a higher other operating revenue in the current period and 3) lower finance costs on the income statement due to lower overall debt levels following the conversion of the government loans as part of the Mudarabah Instrument signed in November 2020, this has been partly offset by lower other income due to decrease in government grants amortization and higher accounts receivable provisions reflecting higher revenue base retained by the company after the government fee cancellation. These are in addition to a 6.8% growth in electricity sales mainly due to demand recovery from Covid-19 pandemic impact on the same prior year period, higher electricity connection revenue and transmission system revenue, which were partly offset by increase in the costs of purchased power, operations and maintenance and depreciation in the current period.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion Null

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current periods.