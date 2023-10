Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Sunday that it has partnered with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to launch an electric vehicle infrastructure company.

"PIF will own a 75% stake in the Company, while SEC will hold the remaining 25% stake," the soveriegn wealth fund said in a statement. (Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)