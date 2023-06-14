Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Electricity Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5110   SA0007879550

SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY

(5110)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
22.48 SAR   +0.99%
05:57pSaudi Company Sells More Than 2.2 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Credits at Auction -- OPIS
DJ
06/12Saudi Electricity Company Appoints Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al Shetwey as of Investment and Cash Management
CI
05/31Fitch Affirms South Africa's Eskom at 'B'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Company Sells More Than 2.2 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Credits at Auction -- OPIS

06/14/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than 2.2 million metric tons of carbon credits were sold Wednesday at an auction organized by the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the Saudi firm said.

"Today's auction beat the record set by the previous voluntary carbon credit auction in October 2022, where 1.4 million tonnes of carbon credits were sold," the company said in a news release.

Sixteen Saudi and international companies participated in the auction, with Aramco, Saudi Electricity Co. and sustainable energy firm Enowa purchasing the largest number of credits.

The auction offered a basket of high-quality CORSIA Eligible Offsets from 18 projects, representing a mix of carbon dioxide avoidance and removal, the company said.

The credits were sold at 23.50 Saudi riyals ($6.27) per metric ton. On Tuesday, the OPIS CEO assessment rose 4cts/mt to 94cts/mt.

The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. is an 80-20 joint venture between the Public Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund, and the Saudi Tadawul Group, which owns the Saudi Exchange. The firm was established in October.


This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.


--Reporting by Abdul Latheef, alatheef@opisnet.com and Jeremy Rakes, jrakes@opisnet.com; Editing by Michael Kelly, mkelly@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1756ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.62% 73.57 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.40% 32.65 End-of-day quote.11.88%
SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY 0.99% 22.48 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY 7.47% 192.8 End-of-day quote.6.52%
WTI -0.53% 68.805 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
All news about SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY
05:57pSaudi Company Sells More Than 2.2 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Credits at Auction -- O..
DJ
06/12Saudi Electricity Company Appoints Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al Shetwey as of..
CI
05/31Fitch Affirms South Africa's Eskom at 'B'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/15Saudi Electricity Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/27GE's industry-leading Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) portfolio helps customers..
AQ
04/03Saudi electricity co. sets spread at 120 bps over ust for 10-yr…
RE
03/21Saudi Electricity Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/22JBIC-Loan to Saudi Electricity Company under GREEN Operations
AQ
2022Saudi Electricity Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 73 392 M 19 581 M 19 581 M
Net income 2023 12 910 M 3 444 M 3 444 M
Net Debt 2023 265 B 70 732 M 70 732 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 93 665 M 24 990 M 24 990 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 33 957
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Electricity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,48 SAR
Average target price 23,90 SAR
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khalid Hamad Algnoon Chief Executive Officer
Manish Manchan Chief Financial Officer
Khaled bin Saleh Al-Sultan Chairman
Khalid bin Saad Al-Rashed Executive VP-Information Technology
Isam bin Alwan Al-Bayat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY-2.68%24 739
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.51%150 441
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.94%78 007
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.34%76 819
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.87%69 944
ENEL S.P.A.20.68%66 604
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer