  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Electricity Company
  News
  Summary
    5110   SA0007879550

SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY

(5110)
  Report
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Saudi Electricity Co. announces its interim consolidated condensed financial results for the period ending on 30-09-2021 (Nine Months)

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EST
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Electricity Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 06:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 70 224 M 18 722 M 18 722 M
Net income 2021 13 964 M 3 723 M 3 723 M
Net Debt 2021 283 B 75 457 M 75 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 116 B 31 046 M 31 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 33 957
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Electricity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,95 SAR
Average target price 25,95 SAR
Spread / Average Target -7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Manchan Chief Financial Officer
Khaled bin Saleh Al-Sultan Chairman
Khalid bin Saad Al-Rashed Executive VP-Information Technology
Isam bin Alwan Al-Bayat Independent Director
David Whipple Crane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY31.22%31 046
NEXTERA ENERGY10.86%167 822
ENEL S.P.A.-11.87%85 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.05%78 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.18%73 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.74%66 874