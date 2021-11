2- Voting on forming Audit Committee for the new term starting from 01/01/2022 to 31/12/2024 specifying its assignments, controls, and remunerations. Candidates' names are mentioned below (Their Resumes are attached):

a. Mr. Ibrahim Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim AlHomaidhi (Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors)

b. Mr. Ibrahim Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ibrahim Al Rashid (Memember from outside the Board of Directors).

c. Mr. Ahmed Bin Abdullah Bin Abdurrehman Al Kanhal (Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors).

d. Mr. Ahmed Bin Fouad Bin Ahmed Al Baz (Memember from outside the Board of Directors).

e. Mr. Nasser Bin Mishari Bin Abdullah Al Furhoud (Independent Member of the Board of Directors).