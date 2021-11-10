إعلان الشركة السعودية للصادرات الصناعية (صادرات) عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة ا&#

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion

Basis for reservation conclusion 1-The company did not calculate the expected credit losses in accordance with IFRS 9 and therefore we were unable to determine whether there were any necessary adjustments to the value of trade receivables as at 30 September 2021 and 31 December 2020. 2- Our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 showed that the documentation supporting the purchase amounts was incomplete and we were unable to obtain sufficient assurance from other audit procedures and therefore we were unable to determine whether there were any necessary adjustments to the cost of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 Accordingly, we were unable to determine whether there were any necessary adjustments to the cost of revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. 3- The management has not evaluated the relationships of the company's contracts with customers as principal or agent in accordance with IFRS 15 and accordingly we were not able to verify the appropriateness of the presentation of revenue items and cost of revenue for the company for the period ending on September 30, 2021 and September 30,2020