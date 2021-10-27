Log in
    2250   SA000A0B89Q3

SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP

(2250)
اعلان المجموعة السعودية للإستثمار الصناعي عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنت 

10/27/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
Saudi Industrial Investment Group announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue - - - - -
Gross Profit (Loss) - - - - -
Operational Profit (Loss) 339 140 142.142 742 -54.312
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 204 85 140 505 -59.603
Total Comprehensive Income 204 85 140 505 -59.603
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue - - -
Gross Profit (Loss) - - -
Operational Profit (Loss) 1,565 -113 -
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 1,015 -143 -
Total Comprehensive Income 1,015 -143 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 7,201 6,426 12.06
Profit (Loss) per Share 2.25 -0.32
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the increase in net income during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is SIIG's share of profit of the jointly managed projects has increased in the current quarter to be SR 352 million, compared to a profit of SR 147 million in the same quarter of the previous year, due to an increase in the average sales prices of project's products.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reasons for the decrease in the net income during the current quarter compared with the previous quarter are:

1. SIIG's share of profit of the jointly managed projects has decreased in the current quarter to be SR 352 million, compared to a profit of SR 761 million in the previous quarter, due to a decrease in the average sales prices of project's products, in addition to an increase in the feedstock costs.

2. An increase in the Zakat expenses as Petrochem has reversed zakat provisions relating to previous years during the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reasons for the increase in the net income during the current period compared with the same period in the previous year are:

1. SIIG's share of profit of the jointly managed projects has increased in the current period to be SR 1,606 million, compared to a loss of SR (85) million for the same period of the previous year, due to an increase in the average sales prices of project's products. In addition to that, Petrochem had permanently written off its Polystyrene unit and fully depreciated during the same period of the previous year.

2. A decrease in the Zakat expenses as Petrochem has reverse zakat provisions relating to previous years during this quarter.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Emphasis of matter
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion We draw attention to Note 14 to the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which sets out the impact of the restatement on investments in Saudi Polymers Company ("SPCO") and Gulf Polymers Distribution Company ("GPDC") that were previously consolidated by the Company's subsidiary, National Petrochemical Company ("Petrochem"). Based on Petrochem's assessment of the contractual arrangements between the shareholders, these investments should have been accounted for as investments in joint ventures using the equity method as Petrochem exercised joint control over these investments.

Note 14 to the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements also sets out the impact of this restatement to the respective:

- consolidated statements of financial position as of 31 December 2020 and 1 January 2020 and consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2020;

- condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position as of 30 June 2021 and 31 March 2021 and condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2021 and the three-month period ended 31 March 2021; and - 2020 comparative periods of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain prior period figures have been re-classified to confirm with the presentation in the current period.
Additional Information Reference to the announcement of the National Petrochemical Company "Petrochem" on its financial results for the period ending on 30-09-2021, and its disclosure of a change in the presentation of its financial statements, as it will stop consolidating its financial statements with the Saudi Polymers Company and the Gulf Polymers Distribution Company, and it will present its investments in the mentioned company by the equity method, and based on the above, Saudi industrial investment group "SIIG" would like to clarify that it consolidates its financial statements with Petrochem, and therefore the change that Petrochem has made to its financial statement, has led SIIG to change the way it presents its financial statements as well, and this change will not affect by any way the equity of SIIG's shareholders or the net profits and earnings per share.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SIIG - Saudi Industrial Investment Group SJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 19:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
