Announcement Detail

Referring to the SIIG announcement on the Tadawul website on 1-2-2021, SIIG announces the shutdown of its projects Saudi Chevron Phillips Company SCP for scheduled turnaround maintenance and catalyst replacement starting on Monday 1-11-2021 and estimated to last 27 days, with the continuation of the work of its other projects. The financial impact of this shutdown will appear on the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, and it is difficult to estimate the financial impact of this shutdown at this time, due to the changing prices of the sold products. Noting that SIIG owns 50% of the Saudi Chevron Phillips Company SCP, and the other 50% is owned by Arabian Chevron Phillips.