  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Industrial Investment Group
  News
  Summary
    2250   SA000A0B89Q3

SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP

(2250)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SIIG announces the shutdown of its project (Saudi Chevron Phillips Company SCP) for scheduled turnaround maintenance.

10/31/2021 | 01:37am EDT
A ( %)

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SIIG - Saudi Industrial Investment Group SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 866 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
Net income 2021 1 389 M 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2021 167 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 17 033 M 4 541 M 4 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,85 SAR
Average target price 41,93 SAR
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdul Rahman Saleh Al-Ismail Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hazem Marwan Abu Swaireh Chief Financial Officer
Khalil bin Ibrahim Al-Watban Chairman
Abdulrahman Suliman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sulaiman bin Abdulrahman Al-Gwaiz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP38.14%4 541
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION27.22%103 170
AIR LIQUIDE7.44%78 819
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.85%51 698
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.65.42%35 440
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.27%31 050