إعلان الشركة السعودية للخدمات الصناعية عن نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة العادية ( الاج&#

Saudi Industrial Services Co. Announces the Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, ( First Meeting )
Explanation
Introduction
SISCO Board of Directors is pleased to announce the results of the 31th ordinary general assembly meeting (First Meeting)
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting
Head Office - Jeddah - through modern technology methods
Date of the General Assembly's Meeting
2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Time of the General Assembly's Meeting
19:30
Percentage of Attending Shareholders
|
25.75%
Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees
1- AAMER ABDULLAH ALIREZA (Chairman)
2- ADNAN ABDULFATTAH SOUFI (Vice Chairman)
3- SALEH AHMAD HEFNI (Board Member)
4- MUNEERAH HEJAB ALDOSSARY (Board Member)
5- TALAL NASSER ALDAKHIL (Board Member)
6- AHMED MOHAMMED ALRABIAH (Board Member)
7- ABDULAZIZ ABDULATIF JAZZAR (Board Member)
Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Members of such Committees Attending on Their Behalf
1- ADNAN ABDULFATTAH SOUFI (Chairman of the Investment Committee)
2- ABDULAZIZ ABDULATIF JAZZAR (Chairman of the NRC)
Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's
1. Approve on the recommendation of the Board of Directors to distribute cash dividends to the Shareholders for the first half of the financial year 2021 with total amount of SAR 32.6 Million at SAR 0.40 per share, which represent 4 % of the par value; where the eligibility will be to the Shareholders owning shares on the General Assembly Meeting date, and those whose registered in the Company's share registry at the Depository Center at the end of the second trading day following the due date. The dividend will be distributed on 23/11/2021 through bank transfers to shareholder bank accounts linked to their investment portfolios via the Riyadh Bank. In case of a shareholder did not receive the dividends at the stipulated period, the shareholder may visit any Riyadh Bank branch or contact them on Tel: 920001816
2. Approve on authorizing the Board of Directors to distribute interim dividends to the shareholders for the financial year 2021
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
