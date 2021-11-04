إعلان الشركة السعودية للخدمات الصناعية عن نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة العادية ( الاج&#

Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's

1. Approve on the recommendation of the Board of Directors to distribute cash dividends to the Shareholders for the first half of the financial year 2021 with total amount of SAR 32.6 Million at SAR 0.40 per share, which represent 4 % of the par value; where the eligibility will be to the Shareholders owning shares on the General Assembly Meeting date, and those whose registered in the Company's share registry at the Depository Center at the end of the second trading day following the due date. The dividend will be distributed on 23/11/2021 through bank transfers to shareholder bank accounts linked to their investment portfolios via the Riyadh Bank. In case of a shareholder did not receive the dividends at the stipulated period, the shareholder may visit any Riyadh Bank branch or contact them on Tel: 920001816 2. Approve on authorizing the Board of Directors to distribute interim dividends to the shareholders for the financial year 2021