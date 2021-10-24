Saudi Kayan Petrochemical : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for achieving the net profit is due to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs despite the increase in the average cost of feedstock and decrease the quantities sold.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in net profit is due to a decrease in the average selling prices of products and an increase in the average prices of feedstocks, despite the increase in the quantities sold.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for achieving the net profit is due to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs despite an increase in the average cost of feedstock and a decrease in the quantities sold.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain prior period figures have been re-classified to be aligned with the current period presentation.