    2350   SA000A0MQCJ2

SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

(2350)
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

10/24/2021 | 08:54am EDT
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 3,434.06 2,105.54 63.096 2,973.71 15.48
Gross Profit (Loss) 976.38 236.53 312.793 1,041.41 -6.244
Operational Profit (Loss) 782.81 79.72 881.949 894.9 -12.525
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 667.45 -28.16 - 781 -14.539
Total Comprehensive Income 657.6 -46.89 - 757.8 -13.222
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 9,091.1 5,530.38 64.384
Gross Profit (Loss) 2,768.16 -54.99 -
Operational Profit (Loss) 2,264.5 -486.62 -
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 1,941.33 -943.14 -
Total Comprehensive Income 1,965.13 -1,009.42 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 15,974 13,943.44 14.562
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.29 -0.63
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for achieving the net profit is due to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs despite the increase in the average cost of feedstock and decrease the quantities sold.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in net profit is due to a decrease in the average selling prices of products and an increase in the average prices of feedstocks, despite the increase in the quantities sold.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for achieving the net profit is due to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs despite an increase in the average cost of feedstock and a decrease in the quantities sold.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain prior period figures have been re-classified to be aligned with the current period presentation.
Additional Information According to the profits achieved at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021, all the accumulated losses on the company have been recovered, and the balance of the retained earnings amounting to 458.24 million riyals.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 12:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 226 M 2 993 M 2 993 M
Net income 2021 1 694 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2021 12 601 M 3 360 M 3 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 780 M 8 206 M 8 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,52 SAR
Average target price 18,41 SAR
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omar bin Ali Al-Ruhaily Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Fouad Khayat Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Trais Al-Shaikh Chairman
Raed S. Al-Qulity Technical Support Director
Mesned M. Al-Shammari Director-Operation Support & Specialty
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY43.50%8 206
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION32.35%107 331
AIR LIQUIDE6.58%78 649
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.21.96%54 600
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.65.80%35 831
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.25%32 578