Saudi Kayan Petrochemical : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
9,091.1
5,530.38
64.384
Gross Profit (Loss)
2,768.16
-54.99
-
Operational Profit (Loss)
2,264.5
-486.62
-
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
1,941.33
-943.14
-
Total Comprehensive Income
1,965.13
-1,009.42
-
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
15,974
13,943.44
14.562
Profit (Loss) per Share
1.29
-0.63
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The reason for achieving the net profit is due to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs despite the increase in the average cost of feedstock and decrease the quantities sold.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The reason for the decrease in net profit is due to a decrease in the average selling prices of products and an increase in the average prices of feedstocks, despite the increase in the quantities sold.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The reason for achieving the net profit is due to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs despite an increase in the average cost of feedstock and a decrease in the quantities sold.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain prior period figures have been re-classified to be aligned with the current period presentation.
Additional Information
According to the profits achieved at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021, all the accumulated losses on the company have been recovered, and the balance of the retained earnings amounting to 458.24 million riyals.
