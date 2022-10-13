Saudi Pak Leasing : Consent for Video Conference Facility (through Zoom) to attend 32 AGM on 26.10.2022

SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED

Consent for Video Conference Facility (through Zoom) to attend 32 AGM on 26.10.2022

As per SECP's Circular No.10 of 2014 date 21st May, 2014, Shareholders/ member of SPLC can also avail video conference facility through zoom, keeping in view geographical dispersal of members if the company (SPLC) receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at a geographical location at least 10 days prior to the date of meeting and subject to availability such facility with good connectivity at both the users' ends.

In this regard following information be submitted to the registered address of the company 10 day before holding of the Annual General Meeting i.e. by 16.10.2022.

The company will intimate interested members/ shareholders 5 days before the meeting necessary information to enable them to access such facility.

I/We, -------------------------------------- of -----Name of City -------- being a member/ Shareholder of SPLC , holding ------------------------- Ordinary Share(s) as per Register Folio

No. -------------- hereby opt for video Conference facility through Zoom at………………………..

Signature of the Shareholder

