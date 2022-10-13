Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLC   PK0049401018

SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED

(SPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-03-21
0.9000 PKR   +4.65%
05:13aSaudi Pak Leasing : Consent for Video Conference Facility (through Zoom) to attend 32 AGM on 26.10.2022
PU
10/05Saudi Pak Leasing : Quarterly Progress Report for the period ended September 30, 2022.
PU
09/30Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Pak Leasing : Consent for Video Conference Facility (through Zoom) to attend 32 AGM on 26.10.2022

10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED

Consent for Video Conference Facility (through Zoom) to attend 32 AGM on 26.10.2022

As per SECP's Circular No.10 of 2014 date 21st May, 2014, Shareholders/ member of SPLC can also avail video conference facility through zoom, keeping in view geographical dispersal of members if the company (SPLC) receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at a geographical location at least 10 days prior to the date of meeting and subject to availability such facility with good connectivity at both the users' ends.

In this regard following information be submitted to the registered address of the company 10 day before holding of the Annual General Meeting i.e. by 16.10.2022.

The company will intimate interested members/ shareholders 5 days before the meeting necessary information to enable them to access such facility.

Company Secretary.

I/We, --------------------------------------

of -----Name of City --------

being a member/

Shareholder of SPLC , holding -------------------------

Ordinary Share(s) as per Register Folio

No. -------------- hereby opt for video Conference facility through Zoom at………………………..

--------------------------

Signature of the Shareholder

6th.Floor, LaksonSquareBuilding#1,Sarwar ShaheedRoad, Saddar,Karachi Ph: 021-35655181-82-83, Fax: (021) 35210609

www.saudipakleasing.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED
05:13aSaudi Pak Leasing : Consent for Video Conference Facility (through Zoom) to attend 32 AGM ..
PU
10/05Saudi Pak Leasing : Quarterly Progress Report for the period ended September 30, 2022.
PU
09/30Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
09/22Saudi Pak Leasing : Notice to individual coi/tcf holders
PU
04/28Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
04/28Saudi Pak Leasing : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31-03-2022
PU
03/04Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
2021Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
2021Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,6 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net income 2022 -64,6 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net Debt 2022 558 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
EV / Sales 2021 1 130x
EV / Sales 2022 30,6x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahsanullah Khan Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Niaz Ahmed Khan Toru Chairman
Mansoor Ahmed Manager-Information Technology
Syed Muhammad Khurram Ali Head-Internal Audit & Compliance
Hasnain Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED-52.38%0
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.23.28%12 117
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-11.84%8 772
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-35.13%5 913
SIXT SE-46.95%3 218
CIA LOCA2.72%2 415