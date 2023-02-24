Saudi Pak Leasing : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
02/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
DEC 31
SAUDI PAK
2 0 2 2
L E A S I N G
HALF YEARLY Report
OUR VISION
To remain trust worthy to all stakeholders.
OUR MISSION
For our Customer
We will exert to add value for our all stakeholders by oering
them win-win solutions.
For Employees
We will provide our employees opportunities for self development in healthy and
result oriented friendly environment.
For our Shareholders
We will endeavor to restore the condence of our shareholders' by optimum
utilization of our limited resources.
For our Society
We will maintain ethical standards and act as responsible corporate citizens
CORPORATE STRATEGY
The Company is optimistic to honor its commitments to stakeholders despite
dicult business conditions and severe liquidity crunch being faced due to default
of debtors.
Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Corporate Information
02
Directors' Review
03
Statement of Financial Position
06
Statement of Prot and Loss
07
Statement of Comprehensive Income
08
Statement of Changes In Equity
09
Statement of Cash Flow
10
Notes To The Financial Statements
11
Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Mr. Muhammad Waqar
Chairman
Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Directors of Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited are pleased to present the condensed Interim Financial information of the company for Six months periods ended December 31, 2022 duly reviewed by the external auditors of the Company.
Operating and Financial Results:
December
December
31,2022
31,2021
--------------- (Rupees) ---------------
Income from Finance Lease
7,468,506
19,632,869
Other operating income
6,852,457
1,685,805
Total income
14,320,963
21,318,674
Finance cost
(22,955,220)
(18,200,127)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(21,394,721)
(23,435,445)
Wright-off against loans and leases
-
-
Operating (Loss) / Proﬁt before provision
(30,028,978)
(20,316,898)
Reversal / (provision) against leases, loans, receivables and investment properties
4,364,284
1,950,164
(Loss) / Proﬁt before taxation
(25,664,691)
(18,366,734)
(Loss) / Proﬁt after taxation
(19,429,142)
(18,612,850)
(Loss) / Earnings per share - basic
(0.43)
(0.41)
The total loss earned during the half year ended December 31, 2022 registered a decrease of 33% when compared to income during corresponding period of 2021. The operating Loss before provision stood at Rs 30.029 million during periods under consideration (operating Proﬁt of Rs 20.317 million in 2021).
The company has been facing serious challenges for recovery of non-performing loans/leases and is facing liquidity issues. No fresh leasing business has been undertaken since 2008 and the company is concentrating on recoveries through settlement and salvaging and investment only. The company has ﬁled legal suit in the respective courts and is also making concerted efforts and where feasible opting for out of court settlements as far as possible.
The company has been able to substantially reduce its book size and maintain its operations with the help of internal resources. The company is making intensive effort to initiate negotiations for the settlements of its loan portfolio/other liabilities with the sole objective of seeking remissions write offs and long term deferment of payment to the creditors. The said restructuring and rescheduling is likely to bring much needed improvement in overall ﬁnancial health of the company. The ﬁnancial position of the company is expected to improve in the near future. It may kindly be noted that major shareholder SAPICO has decided to divest its shares to any new investor, who could resolve the problems faced by the company and their negotiation is at advance stage which is under the knowledge of SECP, the regulatory authority.
For & on behalf of the Board
Ahsanullah Khan
Director / CEO
Karachi: 15th February 2023
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:16:02 UTC.