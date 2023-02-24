Advanced search
    SPLC   PK0049401018

SAUDI PAK LEASING COMPANY LIMITED

(SPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-03-21
0.9000 PKR   +4.65%
0.9000 PKR   +4.65%
02:17aSaudi Pak Leasing : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Saudi Pak Leasing : Briefing Session (CBS) of the Saudi Pak Leasing Company limited
PU
2022Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Saudi Pak Leasing : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

02/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
DEC 31

SAUDI PAK

2 0 2 2

L E A S I N G

HALF YEARLY Report

OUR VISION

To remain trust worthy to all stakeholders.

OUR MISSION

For our Customer

We will exert to add value for our all stakeholders by oering

them win-win solutions.

For Employees

We will provide our employees opportunities for self development in healthy and

result oriented friendly environment.

For our Shareholders

We will endeavor to restore the condence of our shareholders' by optimum

utilization of our limited resources.

For our Society

We will maintain ethical standards and act as responsible corporate citizens

CORPORATE STRATEGY

The Company is optimistic to honor its commitments to stakeholders despite

dicult business conditions and severe liquidity crunch being faced due to default

of debtors.

Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate Information

02

Directors' Review

03

Statement of Financial Position

06

Statement of Prot and Loss

07

Statement of Comprehensive Income

08

Statement of Changes In Equity

09

Statement of Cash Flow

10

Notes To The Financial Statements

11



Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Mr. Muhammad Waqar

Chairman



Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited are pleased to present the condensed Interim Financial information of the company for Six months periods ended December 31, 2022 duly reviewed by the external auditors of the Company.

Operating and Financial Results:

December

December

31,2022

31,2021

--------------- (Rupees) ---------------

Income from Finance Lease

7,468,506

19,632,869

Other operating income

6,852,457

1,685,805

Total income

14,320,963

21,318,674

Finance cost

(22,955,220)

(18,200,127)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(21,394,721)

(23,435,445)

Wright-off against loans and leases

-

-

Operating (Loss) / Proﬁt before provision

(30,028,978)

(20,316,898)

Reversal / (provision) against leases, loans, receivables and investment properties

4,364,284

1,950,164

(Loss) / Proﬁt before taxation

(25,664,691)

(18,366,734)

(Loss) / Proﬁt after taxation

(19,429,142)

(18,612,850)

(Loss) / Earnings per share - basic

(0.43)

(0.41)

The total loss earned during the half year ended December 31, 2022 registered a decrease of 33% when compared to income during corresponding period of 2021. The operating Loss before provision stood at Rs 30.029 million during periods under consideration (operating Proﬁt of Rs 20.317 million in 2021).

The company has been facing serious challenges for recovery of non-performing loans/leases and is facing liquidity issues. No fresh leasing business has been undertaken since 2008 and the company is concentrating on recoveries through settlement and salvaging and investment only. The company has ﬁled legal suit in the respective courts and is also making concerted efforts and where feasible opting for out of court settlements as far as possible.

The company has been able to substantially reduce its book size and maintain its operations with the help of internal resources. The company is making intensive effort to initiate negotiations for the settlements of its loan portfolio/other liabilities with the sole objective of seeking remissions write offs and long term deferment of payment to the creditors. The said restructuring and rescheduling is likely to bring much needed improvement in overall ﬁnancial health of the company. The ﬁnancial position of the company is expected to improve in the near future. It may kindly be noted that major shareholder SAPICO has decided to divest its shares to any new investor, who could resolve the problems faced by the company and their negotiation is at advance stage which is under the knowledge of SECP, the regulatory authority.

For & on behalf of the Board

Ahsanullah Khan

Director / CEO

Karachi: 15th February 2023



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
