Saudi Pak Leasing : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited are pleased to present the condensed Interim Financial information of the company for Six months periods ended December 31, 2022 duly reviewed by the external auditors of the Company.

Operating and Financial Results: December December 31,2022 31,2021 --------------- (Rupees) --------------- Income from Finance Lease 7,468,506 19,632,869 Other operating income 6,852,457 1,685,805 Total income 14,320,963 21,318,674 Finance cost (22,955,220) (18,200,127) Administrative and other operating expenses (21,394,721) (23,435,445) Wright-off against loans and leases - - Operating (Loss) / Proﬁt before provision (30,028,978) (20,316,898) Reversal / (provision) against leases, loans, receivables and investment properties 4,364,284 1,950,164 (Loss) / Proﬁt before taxation (25,664,691) (18,366,734) (Loss) / Proﬁt after taxation (19,429,142) (18,612,850) (Loss) / Earnings per share - basic (0.43) (0.41)

The total loss earned during the half year ended December 31, 2022 registered a decrease of 33% when compared to income during corresponding period of 2021. The operating Loss before provision stood at Rs 30.029 million during periods under consideration (operating Proﬁt of Rs 20.317 million in 2021).

The company has been facing serious challenges for recovery of non-performing loans/leases and is facing liquidity issues. No fresh leasing business has been undertaken since 2008 and the company is concentrating on recoveries through settlement and salvaging and investment only. The company has ﬁled legal suit in the respective courts and is also making concerted efforts and where feasible opting for out of court settlements as far as possible.

The company has been able to substantially reduce its book size and maintain its operations with the help of internal resources. The company is making intensive effort to initiate negotiations for the settlements of its loan portfolio/other liabilities with the sole objective of seeking remissions write offs and long term deferment of payment to the creditors. The said restructuring and rescheduling is likely to bring much needed improvement in overall ﬁnancial health of the company. The ﬁnancial position of the company is expected to improve in the near future. It may kindly be noted that major shareholder SAPICO has decided to divest its shares to any new investor, who could resolve the problems faced by the company and their negotiation is at advance stage which is under the knowledge of SECP, the regulatory authority.

For & on behalf of the Board

Ahsanullah Khan

Director / CEO

Karachi: 15th February 2023