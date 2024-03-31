MARCH 31

SAUDI PAK

2 0 2 4

L E A S I N G

3rd Quaterly Report

OUR VISION

To remain trust worthy to all stakeholders.

OUR MISSION

For our Customer

We will exert to add value for our all stakeholders by offering

them win-win solutions.

For Employees

We will provide our employees opportunities for self development

in healthy and result oriented friendly environment.

For our Shareholders

We will endeavor to restore the confidence of our shareholders by optimum utilization of our limited resources.

For our Society

We will maintain ethical standards and act as responsible

corporate citizens.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

The company is optimistic to honor its commitments to

stakeholders despite difficult business conditions and serve liquidity

crunch being faced due to default of debtors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate Information

02

Director's Review

03

Statement of Financial Position

04

Statement Of Profit and Loss

05

Statement of Comprehensive Income

06

Statement of Changes In Equity

07

Statement of Cash Flow

08

Notes To The Financial Statement

09

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Syed Najmul Hasnain Kazmi

Chairman/Non-Execu�ve/

Independent Director

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Khan

Chief Execu�ve Oﬃcer/

Independent Elected Director

Mr. Muhammad Waqar

Independent Director

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Independent Director

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Muhammad Waqar

Chairman

Mr. Syed Najmul Hasnain Kazmi

Member

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Member

HR & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Chairman

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Khan

Member

Mr. Muhammad Waqar

Member

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / Managing Director

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Khan

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Muhammad Im�az Ali

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Muhammad Zahoor

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT & COMPLIANCE

Mr. Haider Ali Khan

TAX CONSULTANT

M/s. UHY Hassan Naeem & Co

Chartered Accountants

AUDITORS

M/s. UHY Hassan Naeem & Co

Chartered Accountant

(appointed on 28-10-2021)

A member of UHY Interna�onal Independent Member

LEGAL ADVISOR

1)M/s. S&B Durrani Law Associates, House No. 5-A/11/11, Sunset Lane,DHA,

Phase - II (Ext.), Karachi

2)M/s. Zafar & Zafar Law Associates, Zafar Co�age, 25, Mason Road, Lahore

BANKS

MCB Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Samba Bank Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE

6TH Floor, Lakson Square Building # 1

Sarwar Shaheed Road, Saddar,

Karchi-74200

Tel: (021) 35655181-82-83

Fax: (021) 35210609

BRANCH

Oﬃce 337/338, 4th Floor,

JEFF HEIGHTS

Main Boulevard, Gulberg-III, Lahore Ph : 042 3576 4964 - 65 (Relocated in 2018)

CONTACT DETAILS

Website: www.saudipakleasing.com

Email : info@saudipakleasing.com

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER OFFICE

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block - B

  1. M. C. H. S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Tel: (021) 111-111-500
    Fax: (021) 34326031

Directors' Review

The Directors of Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited are pleased to present the Condensed Interim Financial Information (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.

Operating and Financial Results

March

March

31,2024

31,2023

Rupees

Income from finance and operating leases

61,818,118

63,377,430

Other operating income

111,195,256

4,645,822

Total income

173,013,374

68,023,252

Finance cost

(36,061,741)

(33,183,079)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(30,786,907)

(32,383,966)

Write-offs against loans and leases

-

-

Operating (loss) / profit before provisions

106,164,726

2,456,208

Reversal / (provision) against leases, loans,

receivables and investment properties

21,819,004

5,360,170

(Loss) / Profit before taxation

127,983,730

7,816,378

Taxation-Current

(2,855,989)

(994,024)

Taxation-Deferred

0

6,329,573

(Loss) / Profit after taxation

125,127,832

14,051,927

(Loss) / Earnings per share - basic

2.77

0.31

The total income for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2024, showed a substantial increase of 154.30% compared to the same period in 2023. The operating profit before provisions reached Rs 106,165 million, a significant rise from Rs 2.456 million in 2023.

The company continues to face challenges due to non-performing loans/leases and liquidity constraints. Notably, no new leasing business has commenced since 2008, and the company's license has been revoked.

Our focus has been on enhancing recoveries through settlements and salvaging investments. The company has pursued legal action, resulting in 85 decreed cases in its favor, totaling Rs 738.42 million. Management is actively engaging in out-of-court settlements for these decreed cases.

Despite these challenges, the company has managed to substantially reduce its book size and maintain operations using minimal internal resources and a reduced workforce. Intensive efforts are underway to negotiate the settlement of our loan portfolio and other liabilities, aiming for remissions and write-offs to mitigate negative equity and accumulated losses. The negative equity has decreased from Rs 573.576 million to Rs 445.742 million during the reported period. Anticipated future settlements are expected to further enhance the financial health of the company.

The company is committed to adhering to its Board-approved rehabilitation plan to meet the Minimum Equity Requirement (MER).

For and on behalf of the Board

Niaz Ahmed Khan

CEO & Managing Director

Karachi: 23 April 2024

Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

Rupees

Rupees

ASSETS

Note

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

(Rupees)

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

5

92,759,131

27,576,426

Short term loans

6

75,800,300

120,530,176

Short term investments

7

30,715,004

49,936,112

Trade deposits and short term prepayments

1,460,848

1,061,280

Other receivables

8

18,769,426

27,194,559

Current maturity of non-current assets

9

393,677,811

464,280,605

Taxation - net

3,454,467

3,354,569

Total current assets

616,638,987

693,933,727

Non-current assets

Long-term loans

10

Net investment in finance leases

11

Investment properties

12

Property, plant and equipment

13

Total non-current assets

Total Assets

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

14

Certificates of investment

15

Accrued mark-up

16

Accrued expenses and other payables

17

Current maturity of non-current liabilities

18

Unclaimed dividend

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

-

-

36,731,910

81,557,965

118,289,875

734,928,862

137,500,000

43,000,000

514,688,185

6,440,072

477,382,127

1,661,291

1,180,671,675

-

-

38,043,307

79,607,042

117,650,349

811,584,076

162,801,588

43,000,000

557,461,484

7,455,769

607,638,797

1,661,291

1,380,018,929

Certificates of investment

Deferred tax liability - net

Long term finances

19

Security Deposits against Finance Leases

20

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

NET ASSETS

FINANCED BY Authorized Share Capital

100,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 100,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/-each

100,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 100,000,000) preference shares of Rs. 10/-each

Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital - ordinary shares Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital - preference shares Statutory reserves

Accumulated loss

Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment - net of tax21 Unrealised gain/(loss) on re-measurement as at fair value through

other comprehensive income

Accumulated actuarial (loss) / gain on defined benefit plan-net of tax

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

22

The annexed notes from 1 to 33 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

-

-

-

-

-

1,180,671,675

(445,748,813)

1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

451,605,000

528,208,500

179,549,025

(1,678,004,476)

43,479,823

30,418,981

(999,666)

(445,742,813)

-

-

-

-

-

1,380,018,929

(568,434,853)

1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

451,605,000

528,208,500

179,549,025

(1,804,651,714)

44,999,229

32,854,773

(999,666)

(568,434,853)

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited) For the period ended March 31, 2024

Nine Months period ended

Three months period ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

Note

-------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------

Income from:

92,962

Finance leases

23

61,818,118

63,377,430

55,908,921

Other operating income

25

111,195,256

4,645,822

39,935,158

(2,206,634)

TOTAL INCOME

173,013,374

68,023,252

40,028,120

53,702,287

Expenses

Finance cost

26

Administrative and operating expenses

27

Operating Profit / (Loss) before provisions

Reversals / (Provisions) for doubtful

Profit / (Loss) before taxation

Taxation

  • Current
  • Deferred

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Earnings / (Loss) per share - basic

30

(36,061,741)

(30,786,907)

(66,848,648)

106,164,726

21,819,004

127,983,730

(2,855,898)

-

(2,855,898)

125,127,832

2.77

(33,183,079)

(32,383,966)

(65,567,045)

2,456,208

5,360,170

7,816,378

(94,024)

6,329,573

6,235,549

14,051,927

0.31

(11,355,313)

10,227,859

(9,326,628)

10,989,695

(20,681,941)

21,217,554

19,346,179

32,484,733

  • 995,886

19,346,179

33,480,619

(1,247,771)

(94,094)

-

(1,247,771)

(94,094)

18,098,408

(33,386,525)

0.40

0.74

The annexed notes form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

For the period ended March 31, 2024

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

---------------------- (Rupees) ----------------------

Profit / (Loss) after taxation

125,127,832

(14,051,927)

18,098,408

33,386,595

Other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of investments - FVTOCI

(1,519,406)

8,243,675

(1,012,940)

8,243,675

Surplus recognized on revaluation of office premises

123,608,426

21,826,114

17,085,468

-

Deferred tax on above surplus

-

(6,329,573)

-

-

-

15,496,541

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

123,608,425

37,792,142

17,085,468

41,630,270

The annexed notes from an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

Executive

Subscribed and paid-up share capital

Reserves

Ordinary

Non-redeemable

Statutory

Re-measurement

Accumulated

Accumulated

Revaluation

of

actuarial gain /

Surplus

Total

Shares

Preference shares

reserves

investment

loss

loss

PPE

FVTOCI

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Rupees ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance as at July 1, 2022

451,605,000

528,208,500

179,549,025

19,995,654

(999,666)

(1,821,135,601)

31,228,670

(611,548,418)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

14,051,927

-

14,051,927

Transfer from surplus on account of

incremental depreciation

-

-

-

-

-

- net of deferred tax

653,059

(653,059)

-

Unrealized loss on remeasurement of available

-

-

-

-

-

15,496,541

for sale investments

(3,376)

(15,493,165)

-

-

-

(3,376)

-

14,704,986

14,843,482

29,545,092

Balance as at December 31, 2022

451,605,000

528,208,500

179,549,025

19,992,278

(999,666)

(1,806,430,615)

46,072,152

(582,003,326)

Balance as at July 1, 2023

451,605,000

528,208,500

179,549,025

44,999,229

(999,666)

(1,804,651,714)

32,854,773

(568,434,853)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

125,127,832

-

125,127,832

Transfer from surplus on account of incremental depreciation

- net of deferred tax

-

-

-

(1,519,406)

-

1,519,406

(2,435,792)

(2,435,792)

-

-

-

(1,519,406)

-

126,647,238

(2,435,792)

122,692,040

Balance as at 31 March 2024

451,605,000

528,208,500

179,549,025

43,479,832

(999,666)

(1,678,004,476)

30,418,981

(445,742,813)

The annexed notes form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (Un-audited) For the period ended March 31, 2024

Note

Quarter ended

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

---------- (Rupees) ----------

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

28

Finance cost paid

Taxes paid

Interest receivable from Govt. Securities - T-Bills

Decrease in net investment in finance leases

Net cash flows from operating activities

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

Short term investments - net

Interest Income Received / Others

Dividend received

Net cash (used in) / from investing activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loan form Financial Institutions

Term Finance Certificates

Certificates of Investment

Net cash used in financing activities

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

59,675,927

(32,104)

(2,855,898)

-

108,377,496

111,201,290

170,859,217

(5,242,100)

19,219,108

13,507,123

7,528,341

35,012,472

(95,061,505)

(1,627,478)

(44,000,000)

(140,688,983)

65,182,706

27,576,426

92,759,131

41,569,042

(28,384)

(478,148)

29,267

37,247,488

36,770,222

78,339,264

(659,200)

10,558,684

-

7,424

9,906,908

(61,999,999)

-

-

(61,999,999)

26,246,173

253,806

26,499,979

The annexed notes form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

