OUR VISION
To remain trust worthy to all stakeholders.
OUR MISSION
For our Customer
We will exert to add value for our all stakeholders by offering
them win-win solutions.
For Employees
We will provide our employees opportunities for self development
in healthy and result oriented friendly environment.
For our Shareholders
We will endeavor to restore the confidence of our shareholders by optimum utilization of our limited resources.
For our Society
We will maintain ethical standards and act as responsible
corporate citizens.
CORPORATE STRATEGY
The company is optimistic to honor its commitments to
stakeholders despite difficult business conditions and serve liquidity
crunch being faced due to default of debtors.
01
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Syed Najmul Hasnain Kazmi
Chairman/Non-Execu�ve/
Independent Director
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Khan
Chief Execu�ve Oﬃcer/
Independent Elected Director
Mr. Muhammad Waqar
Independent Director
Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan
Independent Director
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Muhammad Waqar
Chairman
Mr. Syed Najmul Hasnain Kazmi
Member
Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan
Member
HR & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan
Chairman
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Khan
Member
Mr. Muhammad Waqar
Member
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / Managing Director
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Khan
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Muhammad Im�az Ali
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Muhammad Zahoor
HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT & COMPLIANCE
Mr. Haider Ali Khan
TAX CONSULTANT
M/s. UHY Hassan Naeem & Co
Chartered Accountants
AUDITORS
M/s. UHY Hassan Naeem & Co
Chartered Accountant
(appointed on 28-10-2021)
A member of UHY Interna�onal Independent Member
LEGAL ADVISOR
1)M/s. S&B Durrani Law Associates, House No. 5-A/11/11, Sunset Lane,DHA,
Phase - II (Ext.), Karachi
2)M/s. Zafar & Zafar Law Associates, Zafar Co�age, 25, Mason Road, Lahore
BANKS
MCB Bank Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Samba Bank Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
6TH Floor, Lakson Square Building # 1
Sarwar Shaheed Road, Saddar,
Karchi-74200
Tel: (021) 35655181-82-83
Fax: (021) 35210609
BRANCH
Oﬃce 337/338, 4th Floor,
JEFF HEIGHTS
Main Boulevard, Gulberg-III, Lahore Ph : 042 3576 4964 - 65 (Relocated in 2018)
CONTACT DETAILS
Website: www.saudipakleasing.com
Email : info@saudipakleasing.com
REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER OFFICE
Central Depository Company of Pakistan
Limited
CDC House, 99-B, Block - B
-
M. C. H. S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Tel: (021) 111-111-500
Fax: (021) 34326031
Directors' Review
The Directors of Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited are pleased to present the Condensed Interim Financial Information (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.
Operating and Financial Results
March
March
31,2024
31,2023
Rupees
Income from finance and operating leases
61,818,118
63,377,430
Other operating income
111,195,256
4,645,822
Total income
173,013,374
68,023,252
Finance cost
(36,061,741)
(33,183,079)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(30,786,907)
(32,383,966)
Write-offs against loans and leases
-
-
Operating (loss) / profit before provisions
106,164,726
2,456,208
Reversal / (provision) against leases, loans,
receivables and investment properties
21,819,004
5,360,170
(Loss) / Profit before taxation
127,983,730
7,816,378
Taxation-Current
(2,855,989)
(994,024)
Taxation-Deferred
0
6,329,573
(Loss) / Profit after taxation
125,127,832
14,051,927
(Loss) / Earnings per share - basic
2.77
0.31
The total income for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2024, showed a substantial increase of 154.30% compared to the same period in 2023. The operating profit before provisions reached Rs 106,165 million, a significant rise from Rs 2.456 million in 2023.
The company continues to face challenges due to non-performing loans/leases and liquidity constraints. Notably, no new leasing business has commenced since 2008, and the company's license has been revoked.
Our focus has been on enhancing recoveries through settlements and salvaging investments. The company has pursued legal action, resulting in 85 decreed cases in its favor, totaling Rs 738.42 million. Management is actively engaging in out-of-court settlements for these decreed cases.
Despite these challenges, the company has managed to substantially reduce its book size and maintain operations using minimal internal resources and a reduced workforce. Intensive efforts are underway to negotiate the settlement of our loan portfolio and other liabilities, aiming for remissions and write-offs to mitigate negative equity and accumulated losses. The negative equity has decreased from Rs 573.576 million to Rs 445.742 million during the reported period. Anticipated future settlements are expected to further enhance the financial health of the company.
The company is committed to adhering to its Board-approved rehabilitation plan to meet the Minimum Equity Requirement (MER).
For and on behalf of the Board
Niaz Ahmed Khan
CEO & Managing Director
Karachi: 23 April 2024
Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
Rupees
Rupees
ASSETS
Note
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
(Rupees)
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
5
92,759,131
27,576,426
Short term loans
6
75,800,300
120,530,176
Short term investments
7
30,715,004
49,936,112
Trade deposits and short term prepayments
1,460,848
1,061,280
Other receivables
8
18,769,426
27,194,559
Current maturity of non-current assets
9
393,677,811
464,280,605
Taxation - net
3,454,467
3,354,569
Total current assets
616,638,987
693,933,727
Non-current assets
Long-term loans
10
Net investment in finance leases
11
Investment properties
12
Property, plant and equipment
13
Total non-current assets
Total Assets
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
14
Certificates of investment
15
Accrued mark-up
16
Accrued expenses and other payables
17
Current maturity of non-current liabilities
18
Unclaimed dividend
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
-
-
36,731,910
81,557,965
118,289,875
734,928,862
137,500,000
43,000,000
514,688,185
6,440,072
477,382,127
1,661,291
1,180,671,675
-
-
38,043,307
79,607,042
117,650,349
811,584,076
162,801,588
43,000,000
557,461,484
7,455,769
607,638,797
1,661,291
1,380,018,929
Certificates of investment
Deferred tax liability - net
Long term finances
19
Security Deposits against Finance Leases
20
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
NET ASSETS
FINANCED BY Authorized Share Capital
100,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 100,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/-each
100,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 100,000,000) preference shares of Rs. 10/-each
Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital - ordinary shares Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital - preference shares Statutory reserves
Accumulated loss
Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment - net of tax21 Unrealised gain/(loss) on re-measurement as at fair value through
other comprehensive income
Accumulated actuarial (loss) / gain on defined benefit plan-net of tax
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
22
The annexed notes from 1 to 33 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
-
-
-
-
-
1,180,671,675
(445,748,813)
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
451,605,000
528,208,500
179,549,025
(1,678,004,476)
43,479,823
30,418,981
(999,666)
(445,742,813)
-
-
-
-
-
1,380,018,929
(568,434,853)
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
451,605,000
528,208,500
179,549,025
(1,804,651,714)
44,999,229
32,854,773
(999,666)
(568,434,853)
Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited) For the period ended March 31, 2024
Nine Months period ended
Three months period ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Note
-------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------
Income from:
92,962
Finance leases
23
61,818,118
63,377,430
55,908,921
Other operating income
25
111,195,256
4,645,822
39,935,158
(2,206,634)
TOTAL INCOME
173,013,374
68,023,252
40,028,120
53,702,287
Expenses
Finance cost
26
Administrative and operating expenses
27
Operating Profit / (Loss) before provisions
Reversals / (Provisions) for doubtful
Profit / (Loss) before taxation
Taxation
- Current
- Deferred
Profit / (Loss) for the period
Earnings / (Loss) per share - basic
30
(36,061,741)
(30,786,907)
(66,848,648)
106,164,726
21,819,004
127,983,730
(2,855,898)
-
(2,855,898)
125,127,832
2.77
(33,183,079)
(32,383,966)
(65,567,045)
2,456,208
5,360,170
7,816,378
(94,024)
6,329,573
6,235,549
14,051,927
0.31
(11,355,313)
10,227,859
(9,326,628)
10,989,695
(20,681,941)
21,217,554
19,346,179
32,484,733
- 995,886
19,346,179
33,480,619
(1,247,771)
(94,094)
-
(1,247,771)
(94,094)
18,098,408
(33,386,525)
0.40
0.74
The annexed notes form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)
For the period ended March 31, 2024
Nine months period ended
Three months period ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
---------------------- (Rupees) ----------------------
Profit / (Loss) after taxation
125,127,832
(14,051,927)
18,098,408
33,386,595
Other comprehensive income
Re-measurement of investments - FVTOCI
(1,519,406)
8,243,675
(1,012,940)
8,243,675
Surplus recognized on revaluation of office premises
123,608,426
21,826,114
17,085,468
-
Deferred tax on above surplus
-
(6,329,573)
-
-
-
15,496,541
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
123,608,425
37,792,142
17,085,468
41,630,270
The annexed notes from an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
Chief
Executive
Subscribed and paid-up share capital
Reserves
Ordinary
Non-redeemable
Statutory
Re-measurement
Accumulated
Accumulated
Revaluation
of
actuarial gain /
Surplus
Total
Shares
Preference shares
reserves
investment
loss
loss
PPE
FVTOCI
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Rupees ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Director
Chief Financial Officer
Balance as at July 1, 2022
451,605,000
528,208,500
179,549,025
19,995,654
(999,666)
(1,821,135,601)
31,228,670
(611,548,418)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
14,051,927
-
14,051,927
Transfer from surplus on account of
incremental depreciation
-
-
-
-
-
- net of deferred tax
653,059
(653,059)
-
Unrealized loss on remeasurement of available
-
-
-
-
-
15,496,541
for sale investments
(3,376)
(15,493,165)
-
-
-
(3,376)
-
14,704,986
14,843,482
29,545,092
Balance as at December 31, 2022
451,605,000
528,208,500
179,549,025
19,992,278
(999,666)
(1,806,430,615)
46,072,152
(582,003,326)
Balance as at July 1, 2023
451,605,000
528,208,500
179,549,025
44,999,229
(999,666)
(1,804,651,714)
32,854,773
(568,434,853)
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
125,127,832
-
125,127,832
Transfer from surplus on account of incremental depreciation
- net of deferred tax
-
-
-
(1,519,406)
-
1,519,406
(2,435,792)
(2,435,792)
-
-
-
(1,519,406)
-
126,647,238
(2,435,792)
122,692,040
Balance as at 31 March 2024
451,605,000
528,208,500
179,549,025
43,479,832
(999,666)
(1,678,004,476)
30,418,981
(445,742,813)
The annexed notes form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (Un-audited) For the period ended March 31, 2024
Note
Quarter ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
---------- (Rupees) ----------
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
28
Finance cost paid
Taxes paid
Interest receivable from Govt. Securities - T-Bills
Decrease in net investment in finance leases
Net cash flows from operating activities
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Short term investments - net
Interest Income Received / Others
Dividend received
Net cash (used in) / from investing activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loan form Financial Institutions
Term Finance Certificates
Certificates of Investment
Net cash used in financing activities
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
59,675,927
(32,104)
(2,855,898)
-
108,377,496
111,201,290
170,859,217
(5,242,100)
19,219,108
13,507,123
7,528,341
35,012,472
(95,061,505)
(1,627,478)
(44,000,000)
(140,688,983)
65,182,706
27,576,426
92,759,131
41,569,042
(28,384)
(478,148)
29,267
37,247,488
36,770,222
78,339,264
(659,200)
10,558,684
-
7,424
9,906,908
(61,999,999)
-
-
(61,999,999)
26,246,173
253,806
26,499,979
The annexed notes form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
