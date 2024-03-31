Third Quarterly Report March 31, 2024

Directors' Review

The Directors of Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited are pleased to present the Condensed Interim Financial Information (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.

Operating and Financial Results March March 31,2024 31,2023 Rupees Income from finance and operating leases 61,818,118 63,377,430 Other operating income 111,195,256 4,645,822 Total income 173,013,374 68,023,252 Finance cost (36,061,741) (33,183,079) Administrative and other operating expenses (30,786,907) (32,383,966) Write-offs against loans and leases - - Operating (loss) / profit before provisions 106,164,726 2,456,208 Reversal / (provision) against leases, loans, receivables and investment properties 21,819,004 5,360,170 (Loss) / Profit before taxation 127,983,730 7,816,378 Taxation-Current (2,855,989) (994,024) Taxation-Deferred 0 6,329,573 (Loss) / Profit after taxation 125,127,832 14,051,927 (Loss) / Earnings per share - basic 2.77 0.31

The total income for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2024, showed a substantial increase of 154.30% compared to the same period in 2023. The operating profit before provisions reached Rs 106,165 million, a significant rise from Rs 2.456 million in 2023.

The company continues to face challenges due to non-performing loans/leases and liquidity constraints. Notably, no new leasing business has commenced since 2008, and the company's license has been revoked.

Our focus has been on enhancing recoveries through settlements and salvaging investments. The company has pursued legal action, resulting in 85 decreed cases in its favor, totaling Rs 738.42 million. Management is actively engaging in out-of-court settlements for these decreed cases.

Despite these challenges, the company has managed to substantially reduce its book size and maintain operations using minimal internal resources and a reduced workforce. Intensive efforts are underway to negotiate the settlement of our loan portfolio and other liabilities, aiming for remissions and write-offs to mitigate negative equity and accumulated losses. The negative equity has decreased from Rs 573.576 million to Rs 445.742 million during the reported period. Anticipated future settlements are expected to further enhance the financial health of the company.

The company is committed to adhering to its Board-approved rehabilitation plan to meet the Minimum Equity Requirement (MER).

For and on behalf of the Board

Niaz Ahmed Khan

CEO & Managing Director

Karachi: 23 April 2024