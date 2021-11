We draw attention to Note 4 of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements which states that the management engaged a third party consultant for the review of impairment assessment of its property, plant and equipment as at December 31, 2020 based on which 0.95 million impairment loss was recognised during the year ended December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: nil). The assessment includes assumptions related to future sales volume, prices, annual growth rates, terminal growth rates, net realizable value, discount rates and other related factors. The outcome of these assumptions is highly dependent on the success of future operations and market conditions as estimated by management and achieving its plans in future. Management is confident of its ability to meet its future business plan and believes that the carrying value of property, plant and equipment as of September 30, 2021 will not exceed their recoverable amounts.

Additional Information