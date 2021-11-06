اعلان الشركة السعودية للصناعات الدوائية والمستلزمات الطبية عن النتائج المالية الأ 

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
312.02
|
372.91
|
-16.328
|
326.68
|
-4.487
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
146.12
|
195.71
|
-25.338
|
168.76
|
-13.415
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
18.25
|
66.81
|
-72.683
|
31.01
|
-41.148
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
6.39
|
62.5
|
-89.776
|
29.18
|
-78.101
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
-2.3
|
116.2
|
-
|
28.82
|
-
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
1,094.34
|
1,176.77
|
-7.004
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
461.97
|
544.93
|
-15.223
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
74.76
|
141.71
|
-47.244
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
60.03
|
130.23
|
-53.904
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
63.88
|
20.69
|
208.748
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
1,863.99
|
1,911.99
|
-2.51
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
0.54
|
1.15
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Accumulated Losses
|
Capital
|
Percentage %
|
0
|
1,200
|
0
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The net profit for the quarter decreased by SAR 56.1mn due to decrease in gross profit by SAR 49.6mn as a main reason. The decrease in gross profit resulted from the net impact of decrease in sales by SAR 60.9mn and decrease in cost of sales by SAR 11.3mn. The decrease in sales is mainly attributable to the recall of 2 of the Company's products from the local and export markets for conducting new bioequivalence studies.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
Sales revenue for the quarter decreased by SAR 14.7mn mainly due to the seasonal effect in the level of demand. This also impacted the gross profit for the quarter that decreased by SAR 22.6mn and the net profit for the quarter that decreased by SAR 22.8mn.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The net profit for the period decreased by SAR 70.2mn due to decrease in gross profit by SAR 83mn as a main reason. The decrease in gross profit resulted from the decrease in sales by SAR 82.4mn. The decrease in sales is mainly attributable to the recall of 2 of the Company's products from the local and export markets for conducting new bioequivalence studies. The decrease in operating profit was SAR 67mn as the decrease in gross profit was partially offset by the decrease in the operating expenses by SAR 16mn. The impact of non-operating activities was negative by SAR 3.2mn which is mainly attributable to the net impact of the decrease in the profit from the investment in associates by SAR 17.8mn and the saving in Zakat and income tax expense by SAR 15.2mn.
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
Certain comparison items of income and expenses have been reclassified to conform with the presentation of the current period.
|
Additional Information
|
The profit per share for the current period and for the similar period last year were calculated after deducting the non-controlling interests' share of the net profit.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
SPIMACO - Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 20:27:02 UTC.