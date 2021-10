The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The reason for the decrease in losses during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to: 1- Decrease in the subsidiary Company cost of revenues, due to the completion of the operational requirements equipment. 2- Decrease in the Selling and distribution expenses. 3- The comparative period included recording additional provision of trade receivables. 4- Decrease the losses of a joint venture investment. 5- Increase in the other revenues. 6- Decrease in zakat and income tax expenses.