2) Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee, and the definition of its duties, work regulations and remuneration of its members for the new term, starting from the date of the assembly on 01/January/2022 G. until the end of the term on 31/December/2024 G. The following are the names of the candidates, (whose CVs are attached):

A. Mr. Alaa Bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al-Fadda - Member from outside the Board

B. Mr. Meshal Bin Mohammed Saleh Almuqrin - Member from outside the Board

C. Mr.Baker Bin Abdulatif Mobaruk ALhaboob - Member from outside the Board

D. Mr. Abdulaziz Bin Mosaed Abdulaziz Al-Mosaed - Independent Member