  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8200   SA1210540419

SAUDI RE FOR COOPERATIVE REINSURANCE COMPANY

(8200)
Saudi Reinsurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EDT
Saudi Reinsurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 159,201,360 198,922,235 -19.968 120,806,578 31.782
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 127,971,998 169,187,121 -24.36 76,223,323 67.89
Net Incurred Claims 165,401,200 124,949,393 32.374 131,930,434 25.37
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 1,001,252 837,246 19.588 841,844 18.935
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 845,466 10,728,875 -92.119 7,569,625 -88.83
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 12,744,086 7,799,015 63.406 12,847,689 -0.806
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 11,422,849 15,756,847 -27.505 16,892,381 -32.378
Total Comprehensive Income 6,801,368 13,100,431 -48.082 13,537,451 -49.758
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 1,114,291,954 857,976,714 29.874
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 996,571,043 740,438,650 34.591
Net Incurred Claims 418,769,250 284,671,503 47.106
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 2,600,437 2,823,870 -7.912
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 23,146,258 17,204,490 34.536
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 33,824,174 24,114,996 40.261
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 47,896,740 35,072,256 36.565
Total Comprehensive Income 36,571,683 25,092,907 45.745
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 959,751,154 900,163,846 6.619
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.42 0.31
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the decrease in the net income for the current quarter versus same quarter last year , was mainly due to the increase in claims incurred by 32%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in the net income for the current quarter versus previous quarter for the current year , was mainly due to increase in claims incurred by 25%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the increase the net income for the current period for the year 2021, versus the same period of 2020 , was mainly due to the increase in net earned premiums by 34% and increase in the shareholders' net investment income by 40%.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion It was mentioned in the auditors' review report that based on their review, nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with applicable International Accounting Standard 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) that is endorsed in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of current year.
Additional Information The earnings per share have been calculated after Zakat and Tax.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
