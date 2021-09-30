Saudi Reinsurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the decrease in the net income for the current quarter versus same quarter last year , was mainly due to the increase in claims incurred by 32%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in the net income for the current quarter versus previous quarter for the current year , was mainly due to increase in claims incurred by 25%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the increase the net income for the current period for the year 2021, versus the same period of 2020 , was mainly due to the increase in net earned premiums by 34% and increase in the shareholders' net investment income by 40%.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion It was mentioned in the auditors' review report that based on their review, nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with applicable International Accounting Standard 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) that is endorsed in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of current year.