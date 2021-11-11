اعلان الشركة العقارية السعودية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021-09-30 ( تسع

for the period ended 30 September 2021, as stated therein, certain land parcels owned by

the Company are currently not available for use or development due to various reasons, of

which certain reasons relate to the areas where these lands are located and other related

to the fact that they are under study from specialised committees to resolve these matters.

The management is currently communicating with the related government agencies and

committees to address these reasons to allow the use of these lands. The impact on the

net realisable value of these lands is still uncertain and depend on the final results of the

study by the assigned committees. The carrying value of these lands amounted to SR 417

million as at 30 September 2021.

· We further draw attention to note (3-b) to the interim condensed consolidated financial

statements. As stated therein, during the period; it has come to management's attention

that the land which was designated for the Al Widyan project is located within an area that

is currently under study by the relevant government agencies with the aim of developing

it, which may result into a fundamental change to the original project's plan and may impact

the land's realisable value. The effect of the extent of this study remains uncertain and is

dependent on future development by the relevant government agencies' plan.

The carrying value of the land and capital work-in-progress amounted to SR 2,168 million

and SR 856 million respectively as at 30 September 2021.

Our review conclusion has not been modified in respect of the above matters.