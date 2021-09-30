Saudi Steel Pipe Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

Net profit of SR 15.92 million for the third quarter of financial year 2021 ("Q3 2021") compared to a net profit of SR 9.58 million for the third quarter of financial year 2020 ("Q3 2020") is due to the following main reasons: a) Profit from discontinued operations increased to SR 19.21 million in Q3 2021 from SR 0.06 million in Q3 2020, mainly as a result of the gain recorded on the sale of the main operating assets of company's wholly owned subsidiary; Titanium Steel & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. b) Administrative expenses decreased to SR 6.35 million in Q3 2021 from SR 7.68 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to the reduction of structural cost and service indemnity cost. c) Decrease of net zakat and income tax expense to SR 0.54 million in Q3 2021 from SR 1.86 million in Q3 2020. d) Other income amounting to SR 0.72 million in Q3 2021 compared to other expense amounting to SR (0.11) million in Q3 2020. The above listed positive changes were partially offset by decrease in gross profit to SR 7.58 million in 3Q 2021 from SR 21.46 million in Q3 2020, mainly as a result of the lower volume and product mix, trade receivables bad debt provision amounting to SR (0.39) in Q3 2021 compared to trade receivables bad debt provision reversal amounting to SR 0.99 million in Q3 2020, decrease in share of profit in an associate company (Global Pipes Company) to SR 0.13 million in Q3 2021 from SR 1.41 million in Q3 2020. The EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-recurrent charges. SSP recorded an EBITDA of SR 10.60 million in Q3 2021, including non-recurring charges, compared to SR 23.43 million in Q3 2020. Excluding non-recurring charges, adjusted EBITDA is SR 12.33 million in Q3 2021 compared to SR 26.96 million in Q3 2020. In addition, SSP recorded a positive free cash flow of SR 14.38 million in Q3 2021, compared to a negative free cash flow of (78.49) million in Q3 2020. Net debt decreased to SR 138.61 million as at the end of Q3 2021 from SR 332.36 million as at the end of Q3 2020. This improvement reflects cash discipline measures and working capital management implemented by the company.