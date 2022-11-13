Advanced search
    1111   SA15DHKGHBH4

SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY

(1111)
2022-11-09
209.60 SAR   -0.10%
02:52aSaudi Arabia's PIF reduces majority stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
RE
10/30Saudi's riyadh cables group announces its intention to proceed w…
RE
10/30Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Saudi Arabia's PIF reduces majority stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

11/13/2022 | 02:52am EST
DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has sold a 10% stake in stock exchange operator and owner Saudi Tadawul Group through a secondary share offering, raising 2.3 billion riyals ($612 million), it said in a statement on Sunday.

The sovereign wealth fund with over $600 billion in assets said it sold 12 million shares through an accelerated bookbuild offering. The fund's remaining stake amounts to 72 million shares or 60% of the company, it said.

"This transaction is in line with PIF’s strategy to recycle the fund’s capital and invest in emerging and promising sectors in the local economy," Eyas AlDossari, PIF's head of investment advisory in the Middle East and North Africa Investments Division, was quoted as saying.

PIF is the main engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to wean the economy off its dependence on oil.

It sold a 6% stake in Saudi Telecom (STC) for 12 billion riyals ($3.2 billion) in December last year. ($1 = 3.7590 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
