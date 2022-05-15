Log in
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY

(1111)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  05-11
197.20 SAR   -5.10%
01:59aSaudi bourse's quarterly profit falls on lower trading services, listing fees
RE
03/22Saudi Tadawul to launch single stock futures contracts in Q2 of 2022 - Alarabiya Business
RE
03/10Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Saudi bourse's quarterly profit falls on lower trading services, listing fees

05/15/2022 | 01:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom's stock exchange operator, posted a 21.7% decline in first quarter net profit on Sunday on a slowdown in trading services and listing fees.

The bourse reported a net profit after tax and zakat of 140.6 million riyals ($37.48 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 179.6 million riyals in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

Tadawul went public in December, raising 3.78 billion riyals from investors in a listing that was 121 times oversubscribed.

The Saudi stock market is the Arab world's largest. Its listed companies have a market capitalisation of nearly $3.2 trillion.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 240 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2022 572 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2022 2 611 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,1x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 23 664 M 6 309 M 6 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Khalid Abdullah Al Hussan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharukh Qurashi Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Jammaz Al-Suhaimi Chairman
AlHasan Ashram Chief Operations Officer
Yazeed Abdulrahman Al-Humaid Vice Chairman
