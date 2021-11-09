تعلن شركة الاتصالات السعودية (اس تي سي) عن دعوة مساهميها لحضور اجتماع الجمعية العامة ال

4. Vote on ratifying all previous actions carried out by the Company's Board of Directors in relation to the Secondary Offering including preparatory work carried out with the Public Investment Fund in relation to the Secondary Offering and appointment of the relevant advisors (Attached).

3. Vote on authorizing the Company's Board of Directors, or any person delegated by the Board of Directors to approve the terms and conditions of the Bookrunners Agreement and any other related agreements, applications, documents instruments relating to the Secondary Offering (as defined in the additional Information Section below) including the offering document (prospectus); and execute such agreements and documentation and negotiate the same; and to carry out all other actions to execute the Secondary Offering.

2. Vote on the Company's entry and execution of the Bookrunners Agreement. For more details about the Bookrunners Agreement, please refer to the Additional Information section below and Annex No. 1, which includes a description of its key terms and conditions. However, it should be noted that such terms and conditions are subject to any amendments that the parties may agree on and which are approved by the Board of Directors (or any of its delegates) in this regard in accordance with the delegation mentioned under item (3) below.

Additional Information