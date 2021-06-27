Jun 27, 2021

Barcelona: Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in the response to COVID-19 pandemic... A success story presented during the World Mobile Congress

MWC Barcelona 2021 will run for four days, starting Monday, June 28 until July 1. stc announced its participation in the MWC as one of the 25 largest telecom companies in the world. stc will present the achievements of the Kingdom and the company in digital infrastructure as part of its strategy to enable digital transformation in various sectors, sustainability, and growth in unconventional paths, such as digital payments via stc pay wallet, which turned into stc bank; the first digital bank in the Kingdom, in addition to supporting entrepreneurship projects through the InspireU incubator.

These are efforts that contributed to strengthening the response of the government and public sectors during the pandemic. According to the report of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021-2020, Saudi Arabia ranked first worldwide in the response of the government as well as of entrepreneurs to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of stc Group, Eng. Olayan M. Alwetaid, will participate, along with a group of environmental experts and specialists in the field of technology and digital infrastructure, in discussing the progress made in the field of sustainability during a panel discussion entitled 'Green Agenda: We Act for Impact,' which is in line with the status of stc in the field of sustainability. In fact, stc has received the certificate of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2021 and won the Sustainability Digital Platform project as a pioneer project in the Ethical Dimensions of the Information Society category.

stc will sign strategic agreements with pioneers of the telecommunications, networks, and information technology industries in the world, to enhance its competitiveness and status among the largest global entities and companies. These strategic agreements include partnerships with Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei to expand the 5G network. Our partnership with Huawei aims to develop an innovation center for research and development to develop the ICT industry in the Kingdom.

stc is on top of the list of the spread of 5G services in the Kingdom as its services are now delivered to 43 new governorates in the Kingdom, according to the Meqyas Quarterly Report for Internet Speeds and Digital Content Access Speed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission. During MWC, stc will share success stories from its journey during the past and current year. It will showcase, during its participation, many of its achievements in the technology and communications sector according to main global indicators, made despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect all countries of the world. stc continues, despite the current challenges, to top the list of the best telecom companies in the region according to the classification of Forbes magazine, and to occupy the first place as the strongest telecom company in the Middle East and North Africa with a market value of USD 64.3 bn for the current year, an increase of 37.7 percent. stc was ranked among the top 44 digital companies in the world. It also won the seven awards presented by a global report specializing in analyzing mobile network experiences.