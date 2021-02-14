Log in
Meqyas government report: stc has the fastest 5G downloading network in the Kingdom

02/14/2021 | 02:17pm EST
Feb 14, 2021

Meqyas government report: stc has the fastest 5G downloading network in the Kingdom

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) revealed that stc was the operator with the highest mobile downloading speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reached a speed of 342.35 MB/s. This announcement was made in the 2020 Q4 Meqyas report on the average downloading speeds for 5G networks.
In this context, stc announced the deployment of its 5G network in over 47 cities around the Kingdom, in a plan to strengthen its leadership in reliable mobile coverage and deploy the largest advanced 5G network in the Middle East. According to the group, the next phase will see the expansion of the 5G network in Saudi Arabia, with the intention to increase the network's reach to over 71 cities across the Kingdom.
Furthermore, stc will continue to pursue its market leadership in the field of new and advanced technologies to achieve a significant and comprehensive expansion of its 5G network, while also developing its advanced 4G network. The company is also working on further enriching its customer experience and on continuing the development of reliable and advanced digital network and infrastructure that represent the backbone of various sectors and industries. This will be done in parallel with the company's DARE strategy, which is aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The company recently received the Ookla Speedtest award for the best mobile network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Q3 and Q4 of 2020. It also ranked first for average mobile data download speeds during Q3 and Q4 of 2020, according to the CITC Meqyas Report. The OpenSignal Global Report ranked stc among the top global companies with the most improved downloading speed experiences.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 19:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 57 660 M 15 373 M 15 373 M
Net income 2020 10 998 M 2 932 M 2 932 M
Net Debt 2020 5 618 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 231 B 61 579 M 61 585 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 105,40 SAR
Last Close Price 116,40 SAR
Spread / Highest target 9,11%
Spread / Average Target -9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nasser Sulaiman A. Al-Nasser Group Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Al-Faraj Senior VP-Technology & Operations
Ibraheem Abdul Rahman Hamd Al-Qadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY9.81%61 579
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-7.06%224 285
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.27%118 844
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.05%97 406
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.74%85 334
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY17.87%47 068
