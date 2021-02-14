Feb 14, 2021

Meqyas government report: stc has the fastest 5G downloading network in the Kingdom

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) revealed that stc was the operator with the highest mobile downloading speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reached a speed of 342.35 MB/s. This announcement was made in the 2020 Q4 Meqyas report on the average downloading speeds for 5G networks.

In this context, stc announced the deployment of its 5G network in over 47 cities around the Kingdom, in a plan to strengthen its leadership in reliable mobile coverage and deploy the largest advanced 5G network in the Middle East. According to the group, the next phase will see the expansion of the 5G network in Saudi Arabia, with the intention to increase the network's reach to over 71 cities across the Kingdom.

Furthermore, stc will continue to pursue its market leadership in the field of new and advanced technologies to achieve a significant and comprehensive expansion of its 5G network, while also developing its advanced 4G network. The company is also working on further enriching its customer experience and on continuing the development of reliable and advanced digital network and infrastructure that represent the backbone of various sectors and industries. This will be done in parallel with the company's DARE strategy, which is aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The company recently received the Ookla Speedtest award for the best mobile network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Q3 and Q4 of 2020. It also ranked first for average mobile data download speeds during Q3 and Q4 of 2020, according to the CITC Meqyas Report. The OpenSignal Global Report ranked stc among the top global companies with the most improved downloading speed experiences.