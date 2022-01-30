PIF-backed Saudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian digital security
firm Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, is set
to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818 million) after pricing its
initial public offering at the top of its indicative price
range.
Elm on Sunday priced the deal at 128 riyals a share, against
an indicative price of 113 to 128 riyals per share. It is
selling 24 million shares in the deal or 30% of its share
capital.
Elm provides secure e-business services and information
technology, as well as project support services and government
project outsourcing in Saudi Arabia, according to its website.
Saudi Arabia has had a surge in IPOs since it listed oil
giant Saudi Aramco in a record $29.4 billion listing
in 2019.
Saudi Arabia is also encouraging more family-owned companies
to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under a reform
push aimed at cutting the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues.
The sale of Elm's stake by the $480 billion Public
Investment Fund is another move by the fund to monetise some of
its assets through the equity capital market. In December, it
raised $3.2 billion through the sale of a 6% stake in Saudi
Telecom in a secondary share offering.
The country's bourse operator Tadawul, which is also partly
owned by the PIF, listed last year in a $1.01 billion IPO.
Tadawul said in December it had 50 applications from
companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow
blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.
($1 = 3.7515 riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by William Mallard and
Raissa Kasolowsky)