Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Telecom Company    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 10/22
106 SAR   +2.71%
06:05aS.Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources
RE
05:22aSaudi Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources
RE
10/22SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 05:22am EDT

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) has hired banks to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in its products and services development arm, Solutions by STC, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

STC, Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator, has appointed HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking arm of Saudi lender National Commercial Bank to advise on the sale, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is not public.

STC, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and NCB Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Sunday. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Catherine Evans)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.71% 321.4 Delayed Quote.-45.70%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.19% 51.87 Delayed Quote.1.47%
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY 2.71% 106 End-of-day quote.4.13%
THE NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK 0.75% 40.25 End-of-day quote.-18.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
06:05aS.Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources
RE
05:22aSaudi Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources
RE
10/22SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/22SAUDI TELECOM : stc's Net Profit for Q3 and 9 months period of 2020 compared to ..
PU
09/30STC : The reliable digital infrastructure has been key for business continuity i..
PU
09/15EXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia's STC asks banks to pitch for subsidiary IPO - sources
RE
09/15Saudi Arabia's STC asks banks to pitch for subsidiary IPO -sources
RE
09/15SAUDI TELECOM : Arabia's STC asks banks to pitch for subsidiary IPO -sources
RE
09/14SAUDI TELECOM : Vodafone says STC 'substantively' completed due diligence on Egy..
RE
09/14Vodafone in Talks With Saudi Telecom to Close Egypt Unit Sale
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 548 M 15 079 M 15 079 M
Net income 2020 11 177 M 2 980 M 2 980 M
Net Debt 2020 4 383 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 212 B 56 532 M 56 530 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 98,41 SAR
Last Close Price 106,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target 1,89%
Spread / Average Target -7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nasser Sulaiman A. Al-Nasser Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Al-Faraj Senior VP-Technology & Operations
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Ibraheem Abdul Rahman Hamd Al-Qadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 532
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.60%239 842
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.31%121 563
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-19.70%78 520
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-7.58%75 596
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY4.40%40 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group