Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Telecom Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Telecom : Al Wetaid reviews 5G arrangements and services of Riyadh Season

10/24/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 24, 2021

Al Wetaid reviews 5G arrangements and services of Riyadh Season

stc Group CEO Eng. Olayan M. Al-Wetaid reviewed the digital services arrangements in several locations that will host events of Riyadh Season this year. Eng. Al Wetaid visited The Boulevard, Riyadh and different sites to check how the network infrastructure is ready for the events. The CEO met the hosts of the season and the site teams dedicated to enrich the visitors' digital experience.
In his visit, Eng. Al Wetaid reviewed the efforts made to complete the IT installations and prepare the operation, supervision, management, design and continuous support teams, consisting of more than 358 specialists. stc seeks to enhance the Riyadh Season visitors' experience, provide visitors with the best 5G network in the KSA in terms of the speed and data capacity and 100% coverage of The Boulevard and support the infrastructure with 8500 m of optical fibers across the site to feed up the towers and stations.
He stressed the need to take into account the large number of the visitors to the Season in order to provide them with outstanding digital experience. stc provides internal coverage solutions in 5 key buildings in addition to 16 towers supporting the 5G networks, 4 internal communication stations and 15 vehicles for internal and external coverage in addition to 587 WiFi hotspots across The Boulevard.
Al Wetaid praised the role of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), under the supervision of the Advisor at the Royal Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), HE Turki Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, on hard work and efforts for the Season, and called on everyone to make the best efforts and to work as one team with the authorities working on the Season to achieve the desired results. He stressed the commitment of stc and its field teams to be up to provide the required support at any time to ensure that the visitors' expectations are met. He also praised the great efforts made by all sectors that would contribute to the success of the Season this year.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 12:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : Al Wetaid reviews 5G arrangements and services of Riyadh Season
PU
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake
PU
08:14aSAUDI TELECOM : Stc today announced the company's preliminary financial results for the pe..
PU
10/14MOVES-M. Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital-source
RE
10/06SAUDI TELECOM : Having met the ISO certification standards issued by the British Standards..
PU
09/30PIF Explores Sale Of Its Stake In Saudi Telecom
CI
09/30SAUDI TELECOM : Unit Raises $126 Billion Via IPO
MT
09/27Saudi Telecom Company Approves the Dividend Policy for the Next Three Years Starting fr..
CI
09/22Saudi Telecom Unit Raises $965 Million Via Solutions By STC IPO
MT
09/22SAUDI TELECOM : tech business locks in $966 million from IPO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 474 M 16 657 M 16 657 M
Net income 2021 11 598 M 3 092 M 3 092 M
Net cash 2021 2 282 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 236 B 62 929 M 62 934 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 118,20 SAR
Average target price 121,68 SAR
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Mujil Al-Faraj Senior Vice President-Technology & Operations
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Qatie Vice President-Investment Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.51%62 929
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.12%219 136
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.20%134 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.75%128 938
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%98 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.62%90 455