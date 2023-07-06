06-07-2023

center3, the leading digital hub and provider of hosting and data services in the MENA region and an stc Group subsidiary, has completed a 9.6MW expansion of its hyperscaler-grade data center Khurais in Riyadh. The expansion enhances center3's hosting capacity for customers and accelerates the development of the MENA region's digital industry.

The newly expanded data center features state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies and is built to meet global hyperscalers requirements. The additional capacity will allow center3's customers to scale their cloud services and other digital services faster and more reliably.

This expansion follows center3's plan to build new data centers across Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and other strategic locations in the Kingdom to address its customers' requirements for high availability, disaster recovery, and scalability. The new facilities will feature operational standards that support service-level agreements and key performance indicators aligned with best-in-class international standards.

Eng. Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of Center3, commented: "We are proud to announce the expansion of our Khurais data center in Riyadh. We are committed to investing in the latest technologies and providing exceptional services to our customers while meeting growing demand. Through this milestone, we also contribute to the regional data center industry's development, which is crucial for the Kingdom and the wider region's digital transformation as it enables the localization of digital applications."

The new developments at center3 are a continuation of stc Group's expansion in scale and scope by providing its customers with a full ICT ecosystem through a number of subsidiaries. center3 aims to reach over 300MW of managed capacity in the next few years, not just within Saudi Arabia but beyond as well. This operating model is well-aligned with stc Group's "DARE" strategy and the Group's development plans to position Saudi Arabia as a major digital hub for the MENA region.