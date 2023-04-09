Saudi Telecom : Stc Group deploys Open Caching solution to boost quality of streaming experiences in Middle East

09-04-2023

stc Group, the digital enabler in the Middle East region is committed to deploying Open Caching, which will enable the carrier to provide an all-edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) footprint closer to subscribers. The solution will address the needs of subscribers and content providers in the region, offering greater network capacity, consistency, and performance assurance in delivering high-quality media delivery experiences. This shall meet growing user demand and business needs, enabling them to reach a wider audience and drive business growth by onboarding additional content providers and enhancing end user experience.

stc is the largest service provider in the Middle East region to adopt the Open Edge Cloud solution. This partnership agreement shall bring major content delivery providers closer. It also aims to expand caching and content localization throughout the group's data centers to create a unified platform for multiple content providers, hence enhancing content delivery quality of experience (QoE), and reducing the traffic traveling globally by terabites.



"We live in a digital era that is driven by content, and we want to support in unlocking all the possibilities it has to offer. By partnering with Qwilt, we will facilitate the delivery of high bandwidth, low-latency live streaming, gaming and VR videos with unmatched performance. We want to provide a superior content delivery experience; a step to further support stc's commitment to be the leading digital enabler in the region," commented Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at stc Group.



"We are delighted to partner with stc Group in delivering innovative services and platforms to customers throughout the MENA region," said Jesper Knutsson, CCO, Service Providers, Qwilt. "This unique solution will leverage the power of a unified global content delivery network that offers mutual benefit for content publishers and communications service providers alike."



Today, over 150 service providers have partnered with Qwilt to enable the open edge in their networks, serving over one billion unique subscribers globally; including: Verizon in North America; BT in the UK; TIM Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM in Asia-Pacific; and Vodafone Turkey in EMEA.

