    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
41.15 SAR   +0.37%
Saudi Telecom : Stc Group deploys Open Caching solution to boost quality of streaming experiences in Middle East

04/09/2023 | 09:06am EDT
stc Group deploys Open Caching solution to boost quality of streaming experiences in Middle East

09-04-2023

stc Group, the digital enabler in the Middle East region is committed to deploying Open Caching, which will enable the carrier to provide an all-edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) footprint closer to subscribers. The solution will address the needs of subscribers and content providers in the region, offering greater network capacity, consistency, and performance assurance in delivering high-quality media delivery experiences. This shall meet growing user demand and business needs, enabling them to reach a wider audience and drive business growth by onboarding additional content providers and enhancing end user experience.

stc is the largest service provider in the Middle East region to adopt the Open Edge Cloud solution. This partnership agreement shall bring major content delivery providers closer. It also aims to expand caching and content localization throughout the group's data centers to create a unified platform for multiple content providers, hence enhancing content delivery quality of experience (QoE), and reducing the traffic traveling globally by terabites.

"We live in a digital era that is driven by content, and we want to support in unlocking all the possibilities it has to offer. By partnering with Qwilt, we will facilitate the delivery of high bandwidth, low-latency live streaming, gaming and VR videos with unmatched performance. We want to provide a superior content delivery experience; a step to further support stc's commitment to be the leading digital enabler in the region," commented Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at stc Group.

"We are delighted to partner with stc Group in delivering innovative services and platforms to customers throughout the MENA region," said Jesper Knutsson, CCO, Service Providers, Qwilt. "This unique solution will leverage the power of a unified global content delivery network that offers mutual benefit for content publishers and communications service providers alike."

Today, over 150 service providers have partnered with Qwilt to enable the open edge in their networks, serving over one billion unique subscribers globally; including: Verizon in North America; BT in the UK; TIM Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM in Asia-Pacific; and Vodafone Turkey in EMEA.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 13:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 71 225 M 18 994 M 18 994 M
Net income 2023 13 185 M 3 516 M 3 516 M
Net cash 2023 5 197 M 1 386 M 1 386 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 205 B 54 674 M 54 674 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 41,15 SAR
Average target price 46,14 SAR
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Group Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Mujil Al-Faraj Group Chief Technology Officer
Amir Abdulaziz Al-Gibreen Group Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.43%54 674
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 488
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%165 811
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%122 595
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.44%101 452
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 602
