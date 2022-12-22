Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Telecom Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
36.30 SAR   -1.22%
12/20Saudi Telecom : Iot squared and Dahua Technology Partner to Advance Digital Transformation using IoT in Saudi Arabia
PU
12/14Saudi Telecom : Iot squared signs MoU with Rockwell Automation to strengthen Industry 4.0 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia
PU
12/02Saudi Telecom Company and Huawei See Impressive Performance on SuperLink
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Telecom : Stc and SkyFive sign MoU to introduce broadband inflight connectivity to MENA

12/22/2022 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
stc and SkyFive sign MoU to introduce broadband inflight connectivity to MENA

22-12-2022

stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, and SkyFive Arabia, the leading provider of Air-to-Ground (A2G) based solutions and services, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce inflight connectivity (IFC) through A2G-based solutions to airlines in Saudi Arabia. With plans to further expand across the entire MENA region in the near future, the partnership will deliver unparalleled connectivity that will enrich passengers' travel experience.

Through the MoU, stc aims to contribute towards the Kingdom's digital transformation while providing unrivaled connectivity, be it on the ground or in-air.

Inflight connectivity through A2G-based solutions will enhance airline passengers' experience, who will benefit from access to high-speed connectivity, allowing them to experience high-quality (up to 4K) video-streaming, web browsing, and social media usage.

Eng. Mohannad Makki, VP of Carrier and Wholesale at stc, said: "Having seen Saudis' internet usage rocket by more than 92% in 2021 versus 2020, we know that our customers want to stay connected no matter where they are. Our partnership with SkyFive Arabia is the latest in a series of investments geared towards meeting the rapidly growing demand for high-speed and superior-quality connection services, by introducing innovative technologies that elevate the user experience. As the Kingdom's digital transformation accelerates, stc is paving the way for our customers and business partners to connect in more ways than ever."

Eng. Hazem Bahy, VP of Sales and Head of Business Saudi Arabia at SkyFive Arabia, said: "We are pleased to partner with stc for this milestone that will benefit the Kingdom's aviation industry and beyond. Air-to-Ground brings broadband connectivity to the skies, providing airline passengers with an unmatched data experience. This unique service differentiator and digital enabler will undoubtedly enhance passengers' experience so that they can enjoy the same great services in-air as on-ground."

stc and SkyFive Arabia have already tested this state-of-the-art technology on a flight between Riyadh and Jeddah, in collaboration with the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and a leading airline company. Following this, the service is expected to be launched across all deployed routes in the Kingdom and the region by 2025.

The MoU follows the CST's earlier announcement of stc as the auction winner for a 15-year license for both spectrum blocks - A2G-based network and mobile satellite services (MSS). The win supports stc's ongoing contribution towards the Kingdom's digital transformation, in alignment with the CST's mission to enable innovative NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) technologies, provide end users with the latest generation of satellite technology, and to cover rural and remote areas in the Kingdom and beyond with the best telecom services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 10:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
12/20Saudi Telecom : Iot squared and Dahua Technology Partner to Advance Digital Transformation..
PU
12/14Saudi Telecom : Iot squared signs MoU with Rockwell Automation to strengthen Industry 4.0 ..
PU
12/02Saudi Telecom Company and Huawei See Impressive Performance on SuperLink
AQ
12/01Saudi Telecom : Stc & Oracle announce business partnership
PU
11/27Saudi Telecom : Stc and Nokia pave the way towards greener future and net zero emissions
PU
11/27Saudi Telecom : Stc first to launch Super Link Solution in Commercial Networks
PU
11/13Saudi Arabia's PIF reduces majority stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
RE
11/10StarTek Accepts Arabian Internet's Final Offer to Acquire Joint Venture Company Stake
MT
11/10Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. Lt..
CI
11/03SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67 412 M 17 925 M 17 925 M
Net income 2022 12 373 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
Net cash 2022 4 209 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 178 B 47 372 M 47 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 35,70 SAR
Average target price 47,39 SAR
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Group Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Mujil Al-Faraj Group Chief Technology Officer
Amir Abdulaziz Al-Gibreen Group Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-19.26%47 372
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.81%158 669
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%140 607
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.17%100 758
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.51%97 454
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 354