Saudi Telecom : Stc group provides advanced digital technologies in response to the increase in demand on its network in AlMadina Al Monawara

11-04-2023

stc Group, the digital enabler in the region, expanded its network cap/abilities by 18% in Madina to meet the growing demand and keep pace with the rising visitor numbers and pilgrims during the peak of Umrah season in the holy month of Ramadan.

stc Group successfully provided the pilgrims in Al Haram with its developed services and technologies through its equipped digital infrastructure. This year, the number of international roaming clients who came to the Kingdom for a visit and Umrah recorded an unprecedented rise exceeding 13% compared to previous years. Moreover, the volume of data traffic exceeded 90% in Al Haram, and more than a third of the Internet traffic was handled by 5G, with an increase of 130% compared to last year.

Furthermore, stc recorded a voice traffic growth of over 22% in Madina compared to last year. Despite the skyrocketing number of users, stc Group increased its 5G network coverage by elevating its services sites by 13% in Madina. These numbers reflect the high work efficiency of the network and measurable performance indicators.

stc Group continuously works on providing a unique experience to the pilgrims through its equipped and developed digital infrastructure in the Prophet's Mosque. Additionally, all sites for serving the pilgrims and worshippers will be well-equipped to greet millions of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan. This will ensure offering a distinctive digital experience and upgrading service quality.