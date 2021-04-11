Saudi Telecom : Stc Named Most Influential Brand in KSA

Apr 11, 2021

stc Named Most Influential Brand in KSA

stc was named the most influential local brand in Saudi Arabia, according to a 2020 survey conducted by Ipsos. Ipsos looked at nearly 800 of the most influential and powerful brands across 14 markets.

In its study just released, Ipsos, a global leader in market research, measured consumer perceptions towards 120 leading national, regional and global brands in terms of their influence on people based on a comprehensive list of attributes. The selected brands were carefully assessed and studied against various standards, including 'Trustworthiness,' 'Leadership,' and 'Presence,' all in light of the Covid-19 pandemic that caused significant changes to global markets.

In addition to being named KSA's most influential local brand, stc was also recently recognized by the Dubai Lynx International Festival for its creative advertising campaigns in 2020, where it received 10 awards (1 Grand, 4 Gold, 3 Silver and, 3 Bronze Awards).

These achievements are coupled with the growth realized by stc in its 2020 profits, which underlines its successful strategy to provide a premium customer experience and lead market growth. 'By being named the number one most influential brand in KSA and winning such recognized international awards, our business strategy was validated. This demonstrates not only stc as a leading telecommunication service provider but also as a leading digital enabler for multiple industries and service areas,' said stc Group CEO Eng. Olayan M. Alwetaid.

Eng. Alwetaid further added, 'despite the extraordinary circumstances the world has faced in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stc maintained its leading position and enhanced its brand in KSA and the wider region. In achieving this goal, we took several unconventional paths to enrich our customer experience across the board.' He also recognized the importance of winning 10 Awards at the Dubai Lynx International Festival in 2021 for stc's advertising campaigns during the last year.

It should also be noted that stc, according to the same study conducted by Ipsos, was named the fifth most influential international brand in KSA, coming after YouTube, Google, WhatsApp, and Samsung.