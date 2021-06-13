Log in
    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
Saudi Telecom : Stc and RPMANetworks extend their partnership for NEOM LINC_Air™ Smart Home with a Smart Wireless Fire Alarm Solution

06/13/2021
Jun 13, 2021

stc and RPMANetworks extend their partnership for NEOM LINC_Air™ Smart Home with a Smart Wireless Fire Alarm Solution

stc announced the signing of an additional partnership agreement with RPMANetworks to expand the LINC_Air ™ Smart_Home Solution's deployment for the mega project of NEOM city with a Smart Wireless Fire Monitoring Solution from RPMA.
The LINC Air™ Smart Fire Alarm Solution uses cutting-edge technologies such as unique and secure wireless radio to deploy Smart Fire detectors with one-go-all-go technology and Bukhoor functionality developed for the Saudi market to differentiate between Bukhoor and the real smoke. The solution provides NEOM residents with a first-of-its-kind new connected Smart Fire safety solution in their own homes. The LINC_CONNECT Smart Fire Alarm Solution includes an artificial_intelligence platform deployed by stc at NEOM. It will help the authorities make split-second life-saving decisions based on real-time data captured from all homes and buildings in NEOM around the clock.
This technology offers an unprecedented level of interoperability across different domains of modern city life. For example, the integrated Command Center Control and artificial intelligence platform would control citywide IoT devices through one platform, allowing the dispatching of all the emergency services needed for any particular event. NEOM Smart Home and Smart_Building of the future will have smart fire functionalities alongside today's traditional smart devices.
stc Group recently signed an agreement with NEOM to operate a 5G communications network and establish an innovation center at the city for applications in virtual reality, augmented reality, smart home development, new remote healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and the interaction between residents and digital infrastructure. This will provide innovative digital solutions in NEOM to build a new model of sustainability and safe living for the city's residents.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 10:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 241 M 16 331 M 16 331 M
Net income 2021 11 250 M 3 000 M 3 000 M
Net cash 2021 8 034 M 2 142 M 2 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 268 B 71 565 M 71 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 116,46 SAR
Last Close Price 134,40 SAR
Spread / Highest target 6,32%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Al-Faraj Senior Vice President-Technology & Operations
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Qatie Vice President-Investment Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY26.79%71 565
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.40%237 350
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.81%129 565
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.95%128 228
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.98%102 099
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.13%96 130