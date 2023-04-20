Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Telecom Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
42.55 SAR   +1.19%
11:00aSaudi Telecom's Tawal Enters Europe With $1.3 Billion Telecom Towers Purchase
DJ
09:32aSaudi Arabia's TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group
RE
04/12Saudi Telecom : Stc group provides advanced digital technologies in response to the increase in demand on its network in AlMadina Al Monawara
PU
Saudi Telecom's Tawal Enters Europe With $1.3 Billion Telecom Towers Purchase

04/20/2023 | 11:00am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Saudi Telecom Co.'s subsidiary Tawal has agreed to buy United Group's telecommunications towers in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia in a 1.22 billion-euro ($1.34 billion) deal that marks its entry into the European market.

Saudi telecommunications group STC said the deal supports Tawal's plans to expand internationally. Tawal--which currently owns more than 16,000 telecom towers--will add 4,800 sites after completion of the acquisition, STC said.

Completion of the deal is expected to happen this year subject to regulatory approvals, STC said.

The company said it has also entered into a 20-year services agreement with United Group, a telecom and media company focused on southeast Europe, as part of which it will deploy more than 2,000 additional sites.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1059ET

Financials
Sales 2023 70 884 M 18 900 M 18 900 M
Net income 2023 13 185 M 3 516 M 3 516 M
Net cash 2023 10 844 M 2 891 M 2 891 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 3,97%
Capitalization 212 B 56 524 M 56 524 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 42,55 SAR
Average target price 46,14 SAR
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Group Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Mujil Al-Faraj Group Chief Technology Officer
Amir Abdulaziz Al-Gibreen Group Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY16.26%56 524
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.82%184 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%162 115
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 669
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%102 527
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.74%83 894
